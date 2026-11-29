A female athlete who played against a male competitor says 2026 midterm wins on women's sports cannot replace governance, warning Title IX needs enforcers.

Broadcast networks use airport immigration arrest to attack ICE, just like usualFrom ping-pong diplomacy to wrestling, American athletes can open doors abroadDANNY DANON: From Auschwitz to the UN, Israel must never retreatAmerica’s first Thanksgiving was made possible by daring Revolutionary snipersPastor Robert Jeffress shares message of faith and gratitude for ThanksgivingDana Perino: If socialists were economists, they wouldn’t be socialistsIf Trump treated foreign adversaries like this, consequences would be ‘disastrous,' senator warnsKaty Faust, child rights activist and founder of 'Them Before Us', slams the Seattle mayor and school board for challenging Washington Measure 638.

Faust argues that elected officials are disregarding the will of the voters after 56 percent supported the girls' sports law. The legal battle highlights ongoing parental frustration with local district policies regarding fairness in female athletic competitions.won. Perhaps Republicans put too much hope in the four women’s sports measures pulling up the rest of the ticket, but there is much more to learn from these split-ticket results.

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And, as a female athlete who has worked on this issue for nearly seven years, I know one thing for certain: Ballot measures cannot be our only path forward. In all four states where allowing men in women’s sports was on the ballot, voters chose common sense, safety, and opportunities for women. They rejected the nonsense of the, even in deep-blue states like Colorado and Washington.