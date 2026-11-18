I Play Rocky expands to 2000 theaters. Box office projections and awards buzz highlight the biopic's potential success against holiday competition.

The 2026 biographical drama I Play Rocky is poised for a significant commercial milestone as it expands its theatrical run. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film chronicles the underdog story behind the creation of the Best Picture-winning classic Rocky. It stars Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone and features performances from AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Jay Duplass, P. J. Byrne, and Tracy Letts.

I Play Rocky initially debuted on November 6 in just seven domestic theaters. The film earned a 3-day opening weekend gross of $337,465. Its per-screen average of $48,209 ranked as the 196th biggest domestic debut per-screen average in history and the 12th biggest of 2026 so far. This strong niche performance set the stage for its upcoming nationwide rollout.

Also read Rocky 50th Anniversary: 4K Re-Release and Biopic Drive Box Office Buzz

I Play Rocky Theater Expansion

Per Deadline, I Play Rocky is officially set to expand to 2,000 domestic theaters during its upcoming third weekend. This expansion occurs during the weekend before U.S. Thanksgiving. The move represents a massive jump, adding 1,971 screens in one fell swoop after adding 22 theaters during its sophomore weekend. This wide release strategy aims to capitalize on the film's growing audience and critical acclaim.

Box Office Projections and Competition

I Play Rocky faces competition from the impending new release The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This title marks the sixth installment in the blockbuster young adult franchise. Despite this, I Play Rocky is currently projected to earn a 3-day gross of $12 million. This projection would bring its worldwide gross to roughly $15 million before even factoring in international play during that weekend.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, I Play Rocky has already earned $1.8 million worldwide. This represents a solid start considering the movie's relatively low budget. Variety reports that the production spent $27 million to shoot in New Jersey. The production earned $10 million in incentives in the process, effectively reducing the net cost.

Additionally, Page Six reports that the movie's overall budget was in the low $30 million range. Amazon MGM Studios agreed to pay $10 million to distribute the movie in the United States. Ultimately, the movie should perform well against its net budget. Amazon MGM Studios is already a considerable way toward making back their investment. Theaters keep half of ticket sales, so the movie probably needs to earn between $20 and $25 million in domestic theaters depending on how much was spent on advertising.

Awards Buzz and Audience Reception

I Play Rocky currently has strong Oscar buzz. Gold Derby currently has it as the 12th most likely Best Picture nominee. Anthony Ippolito is rated as the seventh most likely Best Actor nominee. This recognition could see its run ultimately extending through the first few months of 2027 if it starts to gain traction in awards nominations.

The film has already started to build strong word of mouth among viewers. Critics' I Play Rocky reviews have already earned it a Certified Fresh 88% score. Verified audience members have given it an even better 98% score. If it maintains this level of enthusiasm as more reviews are added, it will officially be Verified Hot on the platform.

Advertisement

Holiday Season Outlook

While $12 million would be a strong start for the movie's wide expansion, it has the opportunity to keep raking in money during the 2026 holiday season. The movie will face strong competition from Thanksgiving new releases. This includes Jordan Firstman's A24 drama Club Kid. That film had the fifth-best domestic debut per-screen average of the year and expands wide on Thanksgiving Day.

However, the holiday weekend draws many ticketbuyers to theaters across the board. The combination of holiday viewership and sustained critical praise positions I Play Rocky for a potentially lucrative extended run. The film's PG-13 rating and 127-minute runtime align with audience expectations for historical dramas during this period. The upcoming wide release marks a pivotal moment for the production as it transitions from a limited arthouse success to a mainstream contender.