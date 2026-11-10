I Play Rocky Earns 97% Audience Score, Topping Every Film in the Rocky Franchise

I Play Rocky, Peter Farrelly's Sylvester Stallone biopic starring Anthony Ippolito, debuts with a 97% audience score and goes wide on November 20.

I Play Rocky has earned a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 100 ratings, the highest of any movie in the Rocky franchise. That tops every entry in Sylvester Stallone's series, including Creed III, which previously held the top spot at 95%.

The Sylvester Stallone biopic grossed $44,984 on just seven screens during its limited run, and that figure is estimated to rise just ahead of Thanksgiving weekend as the film expands. Distributors are preparing the movie for a broader audience, with its wide release set to begin November 20, 2026.

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The film premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it drew positive reviews. Since then, critical reception has grown, and critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it an 88% score. Critics say the biopic recaptures the exhilaration of the original 1976 Rocky.

Audiences and critics have praised the film for echoing a familiar underdog story, in which Stallone's real-life struggles as an actor inspired his 1976 classic. The original won Best Picture and spawned a franchise of five sequels and three Creed movies.

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Anthony Ippolito, the rising star who plays Stallone, was lauded for nailing down Stallone's mannerisms and transformation. His performance is central to the film's nostalgia for Stallone's breakout, and it has put him in line for a potential Best Actor nomination as awards season begins.

Ippolito has already won the Breakthrough Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. I Play Rocky also earned a runner-up spot for TIFF's People's Choice Award, adding to the film's growing list of honors.

Stallone himself stayed mostly hands-off but consulted with the young actor who would end up playing him. In an interview with CBS Morning, Stallone said the experience was very surreal, admitting he planned to be hypercritical because he does not walk or talk like that. He realized he did walk and talk like that, and said Ippolito did a magnificent job.

Stallone also said he forgot he was watching himself and sat back to watch the movie like any other audience member. That reaction has become a central part of the film's appeal, as viewers respond to the performance as much as the story.

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Peter Gamble wrote the screenplay for the project, directed by Peter Farrelly. Toby Emmerich, Michele Weiss, Peter Farrelly, and Christian Baha served as producers. The supporting cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, Stephen James, Toby Kebbell, P. J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, and Matt Dillon.

I Play Rocky is rated PG-13, runs 127 minutes, and is classified as drama and history. Its wide release on November 20 will give the Stallone story a chance to reach general audiences who have followed the film's climbing reviews and ratings since its festival debut.