Sweetgreen manager Bahareh Ghazaei studied architecture but found her calling in restaurants, where she helps workers move up.

Bahareh Ghazaei trained as an architect but prefers working with people in restaurants. Courtesy of SweetgreenShe said working in restaurants gives her more tangible results than her past work as a designer.

Ghazaei loves seeing staff at a new store grow: "When they all start to run, that's amazing to watch.

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" This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Bahareh Ghazaei, a general manager of restaurant chain Sweetgreen in Nashville. Ghazaei, 34, joined the company in 2021 after earning degrees in architecture and historic preservation. Business Insider verified her background. The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.