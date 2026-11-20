My body went into shock when I heard the words HIV, and it felt like I was having an out-of-body experience.

It was a random Sunday night in London, and I was at a hot tub cinema event which is exactly what it sounds like: watching a film in a hot tub on a rooftop with some friends.

It was cold, and the next day I felt like I’d caught the flu. However, it was paired with a rash on my chest and an unusual pain on one side of my body, which prompted me to go to the doctor. She took one look at me and said, “It’s shingles,” but that diagnosis didn’t sit right with me. I was a healthy 30-year-old.

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My doctor wasn't convinced, either, so she did some blood tests before sending me off with antiviral medication. Unbeknownst to me, shingles can be an early sign that someone has been living with HIV because it weakens the immune system and can reactivate the shingles virus. She tested me for HIV, as well as diabetes because it runs in my family. Two days later, my phone rang.

It was the doctor’s receptionist asking me to come in at the end of the day. My heart sank. I started worrying about what they were going to tell me. I arrived at the usually jam-packed doctor’s surgery that evening, and it was silent.

There wasn’t a soul in sight, and I was sent straight into the doctor’s office.

“Your HIV test has come back reactive,” she said. I don’t remember what happened next. My body went into shock, and it felt like I was having an out-of-body experience. I was so scared and ashamed, and I was holding onto a huge secret.

The walk home is a blur. I could have walked into traffic without even noticing. I sat waiting for my partner of six years to get home from work and feared how he’d react.

“I have HIV,” I sobbed as he held me and told me everything was going to be OK. I hoped and prayed that he didn’t have it too. The next day, we went to the hospital and both got tested. Mine came back positive and his came back negative.

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It was a huge relief knowing I hadn’t passed it on. But then he asked how I had contracted it, something I didn’t want to share because I had tried my best for two years to forget. I had been suffering with my mental health for years, using drink and drugs to numb the pain. So I told him that I may have contracted it when doing cocaine with strangers.

It was an unlikely story that he didn’t believe, but accepted. The diagnosis worsened my addiction. My mental health went from bad to worse, and I was carrying a lot of guilt and shame knowing that I had contracted HIV from non-consensual sex. The clinic told me there was counselling available, but I said, “No, I’ll take the pills and get on with my life.

” Five years later, in 2018, I had been signed off work as a management consultant due to anxiety. I managed to see a therapist to tackle the panic attacks, but I wasn’t being honest or opening up about my addictions and the sexual assault. Eventually, I started seeing a psychologist via online appointments. I kept my camera off, which made it easier to tell the truth.

I went to rehab, and that’s when everything changed. I was honest with everyone about the addiction, HIV and how I contracted it. I told strangers what had happened to me seven years before, and someone said: “You were raped. ” Hearing those words made me realise it wasn’t my fault and that I wasn’t a terrible person, like my brain had made me believe for many years.

I was met with compassion, love and kindness. When I was discharged one month later, I became a helpline volunteer with Terrence Higgins Trust, a British charity that campaigns about and provides services relating to HIV and sexual health. Learning about the virus that attacks the body’s immune system, and how it affects 114,000 people in England and approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S., helped me accept it.

In the States, about 1 in 8 people don’t even know they have it. Looking back, I had flu-like symptoms twice before the rash, but I didn’t think anything of it because the flu isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially living in the U.K. The only way to know for sure if you have HIV is to get tested.

Today, with medical advances, HIV is not transmissible sexually if the person living with HIV is taking their antiretroviral therapy , and it is not a death sentence. Coming to terms with the diagnosis didn’t happen overnight, but seeking help and becoming part of the charity helped massively. Once my confidence improved, I was taught how to tell my story by a positivity speaker.

When I first read it out loud, I didn’t think anyone would want to hear it, but they were moved. Eventually, I got a staff role at the charity and have worked my way up to director. Helping other people deal with their diagnosis, raising awareness and breaking stigmas has been a huge part of my journey. Now I share my story online, and I never imagined almost 60,000 people would follow me to hear it.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t stigma anymore. Many people still have 1980s information and fear that you can get HIV from sharing a drink with someone or kissing. But you can't. The most common ways HIV is transmitted are through anal or vaginal sex and sharing drug-injection equipment, such as needles and syringes.

Once, I went to a spa with my partner and noted what medication I take on the consent form. The masseuse then wore rubber gloves to massage me. It was totally unnecessary, but it is just one example of how discrimination comes into play when people hear the word HIV. For years, HIV was a secret I was terrified to tell anyone.

Now, I hope that talking about it openly can help someone else feel less afraid and less alone. Eugene Lynch, 43, was diagnosed in 2013. Today, he is the director of delivery for a HIV and sexual health charity based in London, England. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Charlotte Nisbet and Dave Siminoff.

It was a random Sunday night in London, and I was at a hot tub cinema event which is exactly what it sounds like: watching a film in a hot tub on a rooftop with some friends. It was cold, and the next day I felt like I’d caught the flu.

Advertisement

However, it was paired with a rash on my chest and an unusual pain on one side of my body, which prompted me to go to the doctor. She took one look at me and said, “It’s shingles,” but that diagnosis didn’t sit right with me. I was a healthy 30-year-old. My doctor wasn't convinced, either, so she did some blood tests before sending me off with antiviral medication.

Unbeknownst to me, shingles can be an early sign that someone has been living with HIV because it weakens the immune system and can reactivate theTwo days later, my phone rang. It was the doctor’s receptionist asking me to come in at the end of the day. I arrived at the usually jam-packed doctor’s surgery that evening, and it was silent. There wasn’t a soul in sight, and I was sent straight into the doctor’s office.

I don’t remember what happened next. My body went into shock, and it felt like I was having an out-of-body experience. I was so scared and ashamed, and I was holding onto a huge secret. The walk home is a blur.

I could have walked into traffic without even noticing.

“I have HIV,” I sobbed as he held me and told me everything was going to be OK. I hoped and prayed that he didn’t have it too. The next day, we went to the hospital and both got tested. Mine came back positive and his came back negative.

It was a huge relief knowing I hadn’t passed it on. But then he asked how I had contracted it, something I didn’t want to share because I had tried my best for two years to forget. I had been suffering with my mental health for years, using drink and drugs to numb the pain. So I told him that I may have contracted it when doing cocaine with strangers..

My mental health went from bad to worse, and I was carrying a lot of guilt and shame knowing that I had contracted HIV from non-consensual sex. The clinic told me there was counselling available, but I said, “No, I’ll take the pills and get on with my life. ”I managed to see a therapist to tackle the panic attacks, but I wasn’t being honest or opening up about my addictions and the sexual assault.

Eventually, I started seeing a psychologist via online appointments. I kept my camera off, which made it easier to tell the truth. I went to rehab, and that’s when everything changed. I was honest with everyone about the addiction, HIV and how I contracted it.

Hearing those words made me realise it wasn’t my fault and that I wasn’t a terrible person, like my brain had made me believe for many years. When I was discharged one month later, I became a helpline volunteer with Terrence Higgins Trust, a British charity that campaigns about and provides services relating to HIV and sexual health.

Looking back, I had flu-like symptoms twice before the rash, but I didn’t think anything of it because the flu isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially living in the U.K. The only way to know for sure if you haveToday, with medical advances, HIV is not transmissible sexually if the person living with HIV is taking their antiretroviral therapy , and it is not a death sentence. Coming to terms with the diagnosis didn’t happen overnight, but seeking help and becoming part of the charity helped massively.

When I first read it out loud, I didn’t think anyone would want to hear it, but they were moved. Helping other people deal with their diagnosis, raising awareness and breaking stigmas has been a huge part of my journey. Now I share my story online, and I never imagined almost 60,000 people would follow me to hear it. Once, I went to a spa with my partner and noted what medication I take on the consent form.

The masseuse then wore rubber gloves to massage me. It was totally unnecessary, but it is just one example of how discrimination comes into play when people hear the word HIV. For years, HIV was a secret I was terrified to tell anyone. Now, I hope that talking about it openly can help someone else feel less afraid and less alone.

Eugene Lynch, 43, was diagnosed in 2013. Today, he is the director of delivery for a HIV and sexual health charity based in London, England.