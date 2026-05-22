I Never Outgrow Flip-flops: A Love Letter to Plain, Reliable Shoes (& $9 Shoes That Don’t Suck)

A writer shares her preference for plain, reliable flip-flops and reveals a budget-friendly brand that she loves.

A colleague recently told me I don’t strike her as an ‘ugly-shoe person,’ and she’s right. I’m not. I don’t care very much for inclement-weather-friendly shoes, and I can get by without proper foot support (I’m a flat-shoe fiend).

In the spring and summer, I largely live in 100 percent plastic shoes under $10. They’re my go-tos for all kinds of casualwear. I’ve comfortably trod miles in them, summer in and summer out, without ever getting a blister, including on aimless six-mile evening walks around Astoria and early-morning commutes on Metro-North to an upstate cottage. They’ve gone on the subway to a hotel pool in Greenpoint and on strolls around Williamsburg on 100-degree days.

Their foamy feel underfoot and TK in/cm thickness help prevent heel pain, at least for me, and because I buy them large, there’s extra cushioning around my heel and toes (especially when they slightly swell in the heat)





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flip-Flops Casualwear Brooklyn Astoria Metro-North Subway Hotel Pool Stroll Astoria Brooklyn Alley Peep Store

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Adidas Ultraboost 5X Is Over 50% Off—and Still One of Our Favorite Running ShoesIt’s one of our top picks for running and walking.

Read more »

Trust Me: These On-Sale Sandal Trends Are the Only Ones Worth Buying This SummerFrom flip-flops to thin '90s wedges.

Read more »

Forget Flip-Flops—8 Sandal Trends It Girls Are Styling to Manifest SummerRubber thongs have some competition for summer 2026.

Read more »

MLB: Low-Scoring First Frames and Flip-FlopsA focus on selecting pitchers with strong performances in the first inning and teams with poor defensive records. Insight into the betting strategies of NRFI (No Run First Inning) and YRFI (Yes Run First Inning) bets, in addition to an overview of expert-chosen products and their reliability.

Read more »