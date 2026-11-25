Author Theresa Okokon was heartbroken upon learning about the untimely death of one of her favorite celebrities: Fiona the hippo, of the Cincinnati Zoo, who died as a result of complications from eating a knit hat.

Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, Nov. 2, 2017. I’ve never cried — or even come close to crying — at the death of someone I don’t know and have never met.

But that changed last week, upon the untimely death of one of my favorite celebrities: Fiona the hippo, who died as a result of complications from eating a child’s knit hat. I don’t remember exactly when I began to love hippos, but by 2006, it was fully established. I got my first independent apartment that year and a friend, who knew they were my favorite animal, got me a print of a paisley-patterned hippo to celebrate my new digs.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo reopens Hippo Cove after Fiona's death, adds protective netting

In 2016 when the storytelling show I was hired to host was premiering on television, a friend’s kid gave me a cookie jar shaped like a hippo to celebrate the achievement. And in fall 2020, after I learned about the Canadian tradition of “” Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared” Facebook group), a friend gave me a tiny ceramic hippo with no ears as another housewarming gift.

Some people are forever receiving presents having to do with their love of aliens, Star Wars, or cats — and for me, it’s hippos. When someone asks what animal I would be if I were an animal, myFiona, a beautiful baby girl born premature at the Cincinnati Zoo in January 2017, was the hippo we all needed. And I loved her. Like, real love — even though I never met her.

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, and the song’s forlorn tone is one of my favorite pick-me-ups when I’m feeling down. And yet, when the band announced their “Something Else” reunion tour with a September 2017 stop at the House of Blues in Boston, I talked myself out of buying a ticket. Like, did I really need to hear Dolores O’Riordon’s yodel in person?

I never got to see The Cranberries in Boston that fall, and neither did anybody else, because the show was canceled whenO'Riordan fell ill, and only months later A similar story goes for me and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

“Good Vibrations” might be my favorite song ever and I'm among many who consider Wilson a musical genius. Still, when he was visiting the Berkshires for a show at Tanglewood, I also opted not to see him in person. , I told my students to go. They were already having five unforgettable weeks living in a castle owned by Emerson College – why not add an unforgettable night into the mix?

Perched atop a double-decker bus, my undergraduates asked me if I really thought it was “worth it” for them to go to the show. What I didn’t say was what I was really thinking, which is that someday Kendrick and Sza will be dead. As will we all. Someday, you won’t get to decide if it is worth the hassle and commute and cost of going to see them or not.

And yet, when it came to Fiona, I never went. I followed Fiona’s life online alongside the rest of the world. I delighted at her chomping down on whole watermelons and pumpkins, smiling as she floated around with unabashed fart bubbles trailing behind her. I loved when she posed behind, and quietly happy when Fiona seemed to decide for herself to not have children .

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One of these days, I figured, any one of my many random jobs will send me to Cincinnati, and that will be a good enough reason – a worth-the-trip and money and time reason to see this hippo I love so much. A friend told me that she heard someone equate Fiona to something like America’s Princess Diana.

Maybe that is too much and maybe it is not — at least not to me — because let me remind you that I nearly cried when I heard this hippo had died.of the child lofting their hat into the air, only for it to be clipped into an overhead fan, tossed between the one-foot gap at the top of Fiona’s enclosure, and plopped down before this beloved animal, who couldn’t have known any better than to assume it was just another tasty treat for her to enjoy.

For a week, I tracked her keepers’ explanations of their efforts to get her to void the hat, and I felt genuine fear and sadness when I saw her image, towel covering her eyes and tubes coming from her nose as they attempted to temporarily sedate her to facilitate the extraction themselves. A hat. A child’s hat was lodged into the depths of this giant animal's intestines, 50 feet in one direction and 25 feet in the other.

The instruments available to the zookeepers only allowed them to go some 9 feet in either direction, not nearly far enough to remove the object. , so they did the only thing they could do: feed her her favorite foods, and bring her to her death. A hippo in captivity can normally live upwards of 40 years, and Fiona was just shy of turning 10.

“I really wonder why we never made the trip ,” a friend lamented on my Instagram post about Fiona’s death. If you can afford it, you should go. Because one day, all of the idols and icons and people you love will be dead.