I Never Expected to Fall In Love With a Color-Adapting Sunscreen

Forget shade matching—this SPF adjusts to your skin tone.

Shade matching in 2D is universally difficult. Will it look too orange, too light, or just generally not right? Suddenly, we’re all Goldilocks—searching for ourwould put rose colored glasses over our shade-matching woes; but in reality, it’s just as tricky.

Left with little time to in-person swatch each formula, or do the ‘return what didn’t work dance,’ I cut out the guesswork in favor of invisible sunscreens. That is until I watched my roommate apply the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection tinted SPF. Right before my eyes, the sunscreen magically transformed from an off white milk to her exact shade match. Although it blends like magic, it’s really science at work.

“Each shade contains a carefully-selected blend of encapsulated red, yellow, and black iron oxide pigments in addition to emollients that help the formula blend evenly onto skin,” Patricia Boland, Colorescience’s SVP of research & development, tells. “The synergy between the combination of pigments used for each shade and the light-to-medium color coverage helps provide a flexible match across a wide range of skin depths and undertones. ” The goal was to simplify shade matching with just six versatile options.

However, iron oxides do more than just provide the color in tinted formulas. They also act as a physical barrier that reflects and scatters visible light , as nurse practitioner Catie Boucher.

“We know that blue light can stimulate pigment cells known as melanocytes, which can lead to pigmentation disorders such as melasma,” she adds. “When it comes to treating and preventing pigment disorders, it takes a village. Choosing a tinted sunscreen provides another layer of protection that is much needed. ” That said, the formula works not double, but triple duty by offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, pollution, and blue light protection.

: Apply and watch this tinted SPF shade match your skin tone right before your eyes. There’s no complicated or convoluted application—all you have to do is rub the formula on.

“Total Protection Face Shield Flex uses a 12% zinc oxide mineral sunscreen base enriched with encapsulated iron oxide pigments to provide color coverage,” says Boland. “These encapsulated pigments are dispersed evenly throughout the formulation and then activated by gentle pressure during application to express color that blends seamlessly with skin tone. ” Needless to say, you won’t have a white cast with this pick—plus, it offers the highest level of UVA/UVB protection with PA++++.

All that’s left to do is choose the formula that best describes your complexion. : Niacinamide, bisabolol silver ear mushroom extract, allantoin, corn starch, silica, tara fruit pod extract, sunflower sprout extract, titanium dioxide, encapsulated iron oxides.on the market, Boland reassures that Total Protection goes beyond broad-spectrum UV protection alone. That’s thanks to what the brand calls “Enviroscreen Technology,” a fancy name for protection that covers UVA/UVB, blue light, infrared radiation, pollution, and free radical defense.

Blue light testing, in particular, was a crucial aspect of product development and testing.

“Blue light is a key trigger of hyperpigmentation, melasma, and skin discoloration,” she explains. For even further evidence, board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, MD previously cited, that utilized tinted sunscreens as an effective strategy in reducing melasma. This takes us back to the product’s unique level of sun defense, achieved through a blend of zinc oxide and encapsulated iron oxide tints used in place of the dyes or encapsulated iron oxides that typically create complexion shades.

“The combination of iron oxides and zinc oxide provides measurable blue light protection. ” And there’s more where that comes from—a bioavailable, stable derivative of vitamin E, niacinamide, silver ear mushroom extract, and a blend of Tara Fruit Pod and sunflower sprout extract help to boost antioxidant protection. Impressed with my roommate’s clear and radiant skin, I asked to try it. Though she’s more tan and warm-toned than I am, she insisted the same shade would work for me.

Skeptical, I watched the formula transform from off-white to a near-perfect match. The secret isn’t magic but color theory: as you rub it in, encapsulated pigments burst and blend seamlessly into your skin. Two years later, it’s still a product I’m impressed by. With summer heat setting in and my desire to wear fewer layers growing.

The finish looks remarkably natural despite offering impressive coverage—more like my skin on its best day than traditional makeup. That’s especially notable given the rosacea and hyperpigmentation I’m currently dealing with. Every time I wear it, someone comments on how clear my skin looks. My only reservation is the inclusion of corn starch extract, which, according to the Acne Clinic, can be a potential pore-clogger for oily or breakout-prone skin.

When my skin is feeling particularly reactive or oil-slick, I use it more sparingly. Otherwise, it’s become a staple product for when for when I want protection, light coverage, and don’t feel like wearing makeup. When we test and review a product, we take a holistic approach to deliver well-rounded product recommendations.

First, we lean on’s vast network of experts, from board-certified dermatologists to celebrity estheticians, to gain professional insight into the industry’s standout products—those these specialists would actually use on their clients. We pair their expertise with our editorial best practices to curate thoughtful edits. For tinted moisturizer, we selected the best based on the following characteristics: ingredients, whether it’s noncomedogenic, coverage, SPF level, SPF type, texture, packaging, finish, and the skin-care concerns it addresses.

To do this, we paired our personal tests of each formula with expert guidance and reviewer insights to determine which to recommend. ’s beauty newsletterbeauty commerce writer . Ciarlo has been a beauty aficionado from her early age of sneaking into her mother's makeup drawer and smearing Joker-esque lipstick on her face. In her spare time, she's hunting for vintage fashion ...





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