Nobody told me sports had this much drama.

Daniella Flores is a self-proclaimed side hustle queen and founder of I Like to Dabble, a free money, career, & side hustle resource platform for neurodivergent & LGBTQ+ folks I grew up playing plenty of sports, like volleyball, tennis, soccer, and even swimming and cheerleading.

But I never really got intosports. It didn’t matter how many games I tried to watch or Super Bowl parties I was dragged to. I just didn’t get into it until I watched the 2025 World Series and realized all theI was missing.

My eyes sparkled the moment I saw both teams run out of their dugouts to brawl. Like, you're all seriously going to fight each other? Yes, please.

Then I went to my first Mariners game, and I thought I was at the club. I guess I'm a sports girlie now. There are also some wild facts about sports that continue to spark my curiosity in other sports, outside of the drama that I love to get caught up in. If these fascinating facts don't get you to a game, I don't know what will.

Boxing used to be illegal. Then the mafia literally ran it for years under the name"The International Boxing Club" until the early 1950s. The only reason that it’s not illegal today is becauseSoccer games can get so intense that it feels like the stadium is literally shaking. This phenomenon is due to the fact that the fans are really that riled up!

Liverpool soccer fans actually caused a magnitudeat CenturyLink Stadium in Seattle were so loud that they caused an earthquake with a magnitude of between one and two in the region.once got so unhinged over a bad referee call that they stopped a game. In 2001, Cleveland Browns fans started hurling beer bottles and trash cans onto the field, forcing players to sprint to their locker rooms for safety.

The NFL commissioner had to call and order everyone back out to finish it. The incident is now infamously known as"of the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles, CA, featured Justin Bieber, Haley Bieber, and Rob Lowe among the many other celebrity Dodgers fans in attendance. Vancouver Canuck fans started setting cars on fire, looting businesses, and fighting police for five hours after their team lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011.

Twitter and Facebook were brand new at the time, so it was one of the first instances of people posting photos of themselves committing crimes in real time without realizing they were building a case against themselves. Hundreds were later charged using their own social media posts. It's now known as"the first smartphone riot" and Vancouver is apparently the only city in North America that riots specifically after a loss.

If you love musicals and goofing around, you’ll LOVE “Banana Ball”, a barnstorming exhibition baseball league based in Savannah, Georgia, played by the. They’re an entertainment baseball team, and their games are BEYOND fun. They’re also not the only ones. Theis another well-known team that partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to bring the Clowns to fans across the U.S.Softballs are not soft at all, and the sport itself doesn't match its"soft" name.

Softball is proven to be more difficult than baseball in terms of reaction speed. A 70 mph softball pitch isto a 95 mph baseball pitch because the distance between the pitcher and the batter is shorter . Softball players are also vicious, and their plays are will be playing in 2026 for the FIRST TIME since 1954.

Mo'ne Davis, the first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in the Little League World Series , was one of the top draft picks in 2025 andwith Banana Ball’s newest club, Indianapolis Clowns, in April 2026. She is a phenomenal player and so fun to watch. You can actually meet famous MLB players at minor league games.

When a player is coming off the injured list or has been sent down to the minors for a temporary period to hone a specific skill, it creates the PERFECT opportunity to meet famous players . Minor league games can be as cheap as.

Try to get to the game an hour before the first pitch and go down to the first row seats behind the dugout . Keep an eye out for what players come through and ask for an autograph! You can also do this at major league games by arriving early, but you’ll have much less competition at minor league games.

The Professional Women's Hockey League is only three years old and already selling out Madison Square Garden. In just two seasons, the Professional Women's Hockey League broke the U.S. attendance record for women's hockeyIf you want to go to a soccer game in the US, go to Portland. Apparently, Portland is Soccer City, USA,. It's a huge deal when the Portland Timbers play the Portland Thorns.

The fans create an electric atmosphere that's driving record attendance. . T-Mobile Park, where the Seattle Mariners play, has overand food vendors, featuring menu items like birria tacos, rib platters, sushi, crab, apple pie churros, and wings in a ferry boat. There’s an entire siloed strip of a few of them in the lower-level area called The ‘Pen.

This is also where you can post up at a counter and come face-to-face with pitchers as they warm up. T-Mobile park actually has a pretty decent





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