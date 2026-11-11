I Moved My Family of 5 From Tennessee to Newfoundland. I Got the Slow Life I Wanted, But I’m Bracing for Winter

Nicki Moore uprooted her family to Newfoundland for a different life.

When Nicki Moore was 10, she experienced culture shock for the first time. She and her mom moved from the South, where they lived in Texas and Tennessee, to Nova Scotia, where her grandma, a Canadian citizen, was living.

“It was completely different than what I was used to after living in a two-bedroom apartment in Dallas and a small house in Tennessee,” Moore tells TODAY.com, describing a “really beautiful old house” with a path through the woods that went to the ocean. In her 20s, Moore returned to Tennessee, became a teacher and started a family.

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While she and her family vacationed in Canada, the plan wasn’t to move back — until they took a trip to Newfoundland, where her mom and stepdad had recently moved. Newfoundland is an island in the east Atlantic, so far east that it’s an hour and a half ahead of Eastern Standard Time. The province of Newfoundland and Labrador, which shares a border with the northern part of the Quebec province, has a population of about 550,000.

The accent, and the region’s striking landscapes, were recently showcased in the Netflix show “Below. ” It’s also the setting for the “We just loved it,” Moore says of her impression of Newfoundland.

“We realized when we were here that there was nowhere near enough time to do all the things we wanted to do. My husband didn’t want to go back to Tennessee. ” This July, Moore and her family took a leap by moving from Tennessee to St. John, the region’s largest city, at around 100,000 people.

“Our lifestyle was really fast and busy,” she says. They especially felt time with their eldest was slipping away.

“We wanted things to slow down a little. ”“We wanted a slower lifestyle and we wanted to live somewhere where we felt like we were kind of on vacation, even when we weren’t,” she says. The Moores also moved to expose their kids to something new, and for the family to “experience things together. ” “Kids move out.

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We’re trying to make the most of the time we have with them while they’re still with us,” she says. Now in Newfoundland, the family enjoys quality time hiking trails. She’s looking forward to introducing her kids to winter sports. Moore says she put “so much thought” into the move, knowing it was a seismic change.

“I carry a lot of guilt about pulling them away from what they’ve known their whole lives. But I also know experiencing another culture is life changing in a good way. I’m hoping they don’t hold it against me in the future,” she says. While Moore thought Nova Scotia was “magical,” she also “was very sad and a bit angry at the time that we left our life and my friends.

” She says her kids are having less of a culture shock than she did because they grew up visiting family in Nova Scotia and would come for weeks at a time.

“My daughter was impacted the most, she’s the oldest. When she’s sad we talk through it together. But since she started school and basketball, she’s made a few new friends and that has helped her the most,” she says. Ahead of the move, Moore says her daughter was more excited than her son, who leans homebody.

Now that they’re in school, “They’ve been really resilient. ” “My 9-year-old tries speaking with the accent because he thinks it’s fun. And will just come home and tell us some of the phrases that she hears that she’s never heard before,” she says. Moore says the beauty of Newfoundland is what struck her first and still hasn’t worn off.

“It’s so hard to explain when people ask me, ‘How in the world did you go from Tennessee to Newfoundland? ’ I’m like, you just have to see it,” she says. From the kitchen of their new house they have a view of a cove and can hear waves crashing, seagulls and even a foghorn from inside.

“It’s just genuinely, disgustingly, beautiful,” she says. “Pictures don’t fully do it justice. When you’re here, you feel so small next to it all. Everything just feels really big and raw.

”Newfoundland locals, she’s found, have a different attitude to people in Tennessee.

“There’s a different feeling. No one’s upset, no one’s bothered,” she says. She also says people are more “adaptable and resilient” because of the weather and isolation. Moore says she’s often faced with the same question when she tells locals she’s moved from the States: ““The second thing that comes up is the winter.

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Have you been through a winter here? Some people are nice about it. Other people make fun of us and are like, ‘Just get ready. ’” Within the city of St. John’s, many people know one other, so Moore and her family are obvious newcomers.

Moore was hired to work a bar at a wedding and her colleague was related to someone in the wedding party.

“She’s talking to me for a second, and then she just goes, ‘Who are you? I know you’re not from here. We all know. So just tell me who you are,’” she recalls.

Moore says she’s lucky because her parents live there and her stepfather works at the fish plant, making her “kind of” a local. In Newfoundland, the family has found one community but left another. With her mom nearby, Moore says the family stops by her house “all the time. ” “She’ll say, ‘Hey, I made this and we’ve got extra.

Do you guys want to come over? ’ We haven’t been able to do that since I lived with them in high school,” she says.

“We are so isolated. It’s not as easy for us to take a drive and go see family. We either have to book a flight or we have to plan four days of driving. ”Moore says her family has had a few adjustments, beyond just buying totally new clothes and winter gear like studded tires, plows and a block heater for the car.

Another adjustment is grocery shopping. Moore says her family is “big produce people” and her kids love fruits and vegetables, but some aren’t quite the same.

“My kids love peaches, but we don’t get peaches anymore. It’s not that they don’t have them,” she says.

“It’s just because they have to ship them so far, so by the time they get here, they’re not in great shape, and they’re very expensive from being imported. Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at TODAY.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily.

She got her bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in Modern Greek Studies from Columbia University. At 9, He Was Banned From Delta for Pulling a Prank. Now He’s the Voice of Boston’s Logan AirportAt 24, I Moved to an Island in Alaska on a Whim. Six Years Later, I’m Never Leaving — Here’s WhyUnited Airlines