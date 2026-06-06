'I Messed Up': Spurs Comeback Turns Into Meltdown, Knicks Take 2-0 Lead Back to New York

SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but their comeback bid turned into a meltdown as they crashed into an 0-2 hole i

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama goes in for a shot against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but their comeback bid turned into a meltdown as they crashed into an 0-2 hole in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks won 105-104 after leading for most of the second half, but the Spurs had multiple chances to win it late.

San Antonio's last three possessions ended with two missed shots and a turnover by“I threw that one away. I messed up. We didn't play great as a team. We needed to win that game.

This game was ours, but at this point it's done. Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game?

Absolutely. ”“I threw that one away. I messed up. We didn't play great as a team.

We needed to win that game. This game was ours, but at this point it's done. Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course.

Am I going to use that to fuel me and to…Wembanyama played much better than he did in Game 1 and finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals, and De'Aaron Fox bounced back as well with 20 points on 12 shots. The Spurs did a good job limitingThe Spurs came out of the gate with the requisite fire and intensity, moving the ball from side to side and creating good looks on the perimeter.

Brooklyn nativeVictor Wembanyama crammed a highlight-reel dunk, as did rookei Dylan Harper to put San Antonio up seven in the early going. De'Aaron Fox bounced back from a rough-shooting Game 1, and scored a team-high 9 points on 5 shots in the first quarter. The Knicks got into the bonus, but the Spurs took advantage of it as they hacked Mitchell Robinson.

The strategy disrupted New York's flow, and allowed the Spurs to push their lead to double digits while Wembanyama got an extended rest. Things got chippy in the second quarter. Devin Vassell stripped Josh Hart at halfcourt, then Hart tripped him with his hand for a flagrant foul. Robinson got T'd up for shoving Wembanyama.

Stephon Castle picked up his third foul and had to head to the bench, and from there New York worked their way back into the game and into the lead for the first time. An eight-point Spurs lead vanished as the Knicks closed the half on a 22-10 run to take a 56-52 lead into the break. When play resumed, it felt like San Antonio rushed things as New York imposed their will.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson often talks about how there's no 10-point play in basketball, and to start the second half it seemed his team was looking for it. While they did that, the Knicks grinded out possession after possession and built their lead up to 10. The Spurs chipped away, with Wemby slamming one down and Keldon Johnson putting back a missed 3. Stephon Castle drilled a deep one, then lobbed it up in transition but Wemby missed the dunk.

He more than made up for it with a 3. Castle used a nifty eurostep to get to the rim and bank one in, cutting New York's lead back down to four. San Antonio played solid, connected defense in the third quarter, but the Knicks shotmakers made tough shots. Whether it was Mikal Bridges in the midrange or Deuce McBride with the shot clock winding down, New York was nails.

They led 84-75 heading to the fourth. Landry Shamet drilled a second-chance triple that took the air out of the crowd, but Wembanyama answered with his own. Mitch Johnson put Dylan Harper into the game alongside Castle and Fox. Castle dunked, Wemby blocked, and Harper sliced down the lane to make it a five-point game.

Wembanyama missed another lob that would've made it a one-possession game, and Shamet connected from the corner on the other end to instead make it a five-point swing in the wrong direction for San Antonio. Castle coughed it up, Brunson scored in transition, and the Knicks got another second-chance triple to go up 12 with 6:45 to play.

Wemby missed a shot inside as it swirled around every part of the rim, and on the other end he closed out on OG Anunoby too hard in the corner and promptly got dunked on.

"We just weren't playing good enough, we weren't consistent enough in our execution, a lot of phases of the game," Johnson said. "I thought, you know, a little bit more detail, I guess, but felt like we chased the game a little bit. They made some really tough shots, shots at them in the shot clock, and I thought that affected our approach at times and took away from just trying to play our brand of basketball.

" Castle had been particularly rough in this game, and played himself off the floor for most of the fourth quarter. He finished with 14 points on 5-14 shooting with four assists and four turnovers. He came out at the 6:45 mark, and didn't return to the court until there were 30 seconds left.

"I think he probably just got caught up in the air a few times trying to make some decisions," Johnson said. "They do a great job of multiple efforts and getting back out after they show a crowd. So, sometimes it's just an early pass, or it's a pass to your teammates, let that guy make a play.

And if you get caught with one extra dribble or up in the air, they do a really good job of recovering Harper drove for free throws, then Fox stepped back for a triple, then he got inside on Brunson, then Wembanyama Spun on KAT to make it a 9-0 run that cut it to a five-point deficit with 4:17 to play. Brunson drove and Wembanyama rotated over to smash it with a block.

Devin Vassell pulled up in transition and swished a 3 that may as well have detonated a sonic weapon inside the Frost Bank Center. Harper drove on Brunson and popped a shot in over him to tie it at 97 and make it a 14-0 run.

"We showed tremendous desperation, urgency, and competitive response," Johnson said. "Hopefully, we can try to bottle that up, where we don't have to be down that many points to try to play with that same level of those aspects. " The best way to describe the final few minutes is complete pandemonium. Even the seasoned professionals on press row were up in arms as they watched one of the craziest finishes to a Finals game you could hope to see.

OG Anunoby ended it with free throws after he got Champagnie to jump in the corner and made all three free throws. Fox dribbled through a crowd and lobbed it to Wembanyama for a jam. The Spurs played 24 seconds of great defense once again, but couldn't control the board. Brunson laid it up after inbounding under the basket and getting it back.

Wemby missed a stepback 3, but the Spurs got a stop and Dylan Harper got to the cup and got it off the glass for a goaltend. Harper stole the ball, drove all the way in and stopped to drop it off to Wembanyama for the and-1 that gave the Spurs their first lead of the second half.

Brunson, who had been ice cold all game, nailed a pull-up jumper inside to tie the game at 104 with 39.3 seconds left. The Spurs called time and inbounded to Wembanyama who fired a mid-range shot that missed on a 2-for-1 look. The Knicks called time and with 30.3 on the clock. San Antonio forced a miss and Wembanyama got the board, but Castle turned his head as Wemby passed to him and Brunson caught it.

He went to the line and hit the first for the lead, but missed the second.

"Just put Fox and Victor in a pick and roll," Johnson said afterward. "Fox made a good pass to him, and he caught it with some space, took a good shot. " "I'm still very blurry, and that's the whole problem," Wembanyama said of how the final minute unfolded. "I need to have more poise, more control over the game.

" The Spurs now head to New York down 2-0 against a Knicks team that has won 13 playoff games in a row. They didn't just steal home court; they've put San Antonio in a situation where they have no room for error whatsoever. Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio.

After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.





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