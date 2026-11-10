I’m Totally Pulling Off These New Glasses

This isn’t another bucket-hat situation.

There are several quietly humiliating moments involved in getting a new pair of glasses. Trying to downplay your squinting while reading those tiny letters in front of a judgy ophthalmologist.

Discovering that your insurance only covers frames from Duane Reade’s in-house label. Realizing that your cheekbones aren’t as defined as you’d like them to be. But the real stress begins after all that, once your credit card has been swiped and the prescription lenses are popped in. There’s no going back now, and you’re left alone to ponder the question of whether you’ve picked the right frames or just made a very expensive mistake.

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Lucky for me, I can report that I’m absolutely pulling off my new glasses. Some might say they’re a bold choice for a down-to-earth guy like me. And the fact that I’ve been fishing for compliments about them all week is completely beside the point. The salesman, Hugo, said my new frames were inspired by the winding roads of the Italian countryside.

Apparently, Jeff Goldblum has a similar pair. When I tried them on, Hugo immediately began love-bombing me—though maybe I really did look that good. His trousers were unusually wide, much wider than mine, which suggested that I should trust his taste on all matters of style. Never mind that the glasses struck me as a little flashy.

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That’s exactly whatpeople would think before spending several hundred dollars on something they shouldn’t buy. But not me. I am definitely pulling these off. How could I not be?

A man who wears such a bold frame must be a man of culture. A patron of the arts. Someone who knows how to pronounce “Loewe” and “Ruscha” correctly. The sort of person who keeps anchovies in the pantry for an impulsive midnight pasta.

Certainly not someone who rushed to Taco Bell the day they brought back the Mexican Pizza. The more I think about it, these glasses aren’t even that crazy. Have you seen how people are dressing these days? The last time I walked through the hip neighborhood I used to live in, which has somehow gotten even hipper and more annoying since I left, I saw a guy wearing a tweed blazer with mesh basketball shorts and shiny leather loafers.

And I’m pretty sure that a woman I passed was wearing a one-piece bathing suit with bluejeans and kitten heels. Which is to say nothing of the barista dressed like a chimney sweep! No one is going to notice a boring man in chunky acetate frames. This isn’t another bucket-hat situation.

Those circumstances were unique. Just because I was too timid to wear that thing outside doesn’t mean that I couldn’t have pulled it off. Sure, it’s nice to have an “inside hat. ” And I’ll almost certainly wear it out of doors when the occasion is just right.

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I definitely don’t look like Elliott Gould in “Ocean’s Eleven” and/or my mother in these glasses. Different vibe entirely. I’m more of a Jeff Goldblum type. That’s why the salesman mentioned him.

Yes, Goldblum and I share a certain aura. Sure, O.K. , he’s a triple threat who can still pull off a tight leather jacket in his seventies. That’s not really the point.

These glasses look objectively good on me. It’s my shadow self that has me doubting it. What was it that my last therapist said? If you are deeply frustrated by someone “getting off a ’fit,” it might mean that you’ve repressed your own desires to be assertive or take up space.

Spending an exorbitant amount on these flashy designer frames is actually me reclaiming power from my shadow self. Look, what I’m trying to say is this: If you see me wearing these glasses, tell me that they look great. I know they look good, but I’m still freaking out a little. And every fashion enthusiast knows that’s the true sign of a good purchase—questioning yourself the entire time, but proceeding as if the world is your runway. ♦