I.M to Gradually Resume Activities After Back Pain Rehabilitation

MONSTA X's I.M will be returning to activities following a break for back pain treatment.

MONSTA X member I.M has been on an extended break from activities since July due to back pain . He has been undergoing rehabilitation treatment as advised by medical professionals. STARSHIP Entertainment has shared an update on I.M 's condition, stating that it has been steadily improving. After careful discussions with the artist, it has been decided that I.M will gradually resume activities at a manageable pace. As a result, I.

M will be rejoining MONSTA X for the upcoming “2025 MONSTA X CONNECT X – JAPAN” concerts on August 27 and 28, as well as promotional activities for the group's new mini album. STARSHIP Entertainment emphasizes that the artist's health is their top priority and they will continue to ensure I.M returns to the stage fully recovered and in good health





MONSTA X I.M Back Pain Health Update Resumption Of Activities

