I’m Thankful For My Electric Car
I've always loved exploring in my car. Despite some things I had to adjust to, doing it in an EV is even better. I'm grateful for that.
I’m a work-from-home writer who loves to drive. So I find myself inventing errands so I have an excuse to explore. I wander in the direction of my destination, chucking detours onto the route to see as much of my town as I can, in as many different conditions as possible.
After five years in the same neighborhood of San Diego, I’m still discovering places I love. And today, I’m really grateful that I’m doing it in an EV. It didn’t come naturally to me. I’ve been a fan of gas cars since I was in diapers, clutching a toy car at every hour of the day.
Middle school free time was whittled away by Need For Speed, Road & Track, Motor Trend, and even Consumer Reports. Then I tested every gas car I could ever dream of during my stints at. I was blown away by how easy it is to find beautiful places, requiring nothing but the willingness to wander and a car with a full tank of gas. I thought range anxiety and infrastructure woes would make EV exploring a considerable downgrade.
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