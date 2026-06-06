I'm Running to Get Pearls Added to My Manicure ASAP

Plus, color-blocking, basketball details, and more best nail looks of the week.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsbasketball as a very unathletic person. The adrenaline rush; the high stakes. Give me all that excitement.

As an avid Lakers fan, I am blessed to have experienced my team win the championship six times from my date of birth in 1992 to present day. While my team fell short this year , I am blessed again to live in the next best city for the NBA and bandwagon: the That’s the starting point of this week’s nail roundup.

June has made NYC come alive with sports mania with both the NBA finals andand a fun soccer-inspired nail look. There are also some super chic floral designs and abstract art pieces that are perfect for the immaculate summer weather in the city.

' Knicks mani, I flew straight into Yasuda’s DMs asking her if I could include it for this week’s roundup. You’ve got the classic Knicks color combo ofEven if it wasn’t the World Cup, I’d still want to rock this mani. Created by Vanity Projects nail artistis dressed up with the most adorable soccer decals. Minimal and chic for even the most casual soccer fan like me.

Also, open to any and all suggestions on who I should bandwagon this year. Lavender is one of my favorite colors and it makes for a great summer mani. Celebrity nail artistgel to get that mesmerizing “optical illusion effect” and finished with colorful crystals in a floral pattern for added shine.

Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.reminds me of some of my favorite cakes that have graced my algorithm . TheAs someone who is 90 percent sure she wants to adopt a cat, these adorable cat designs just warm my heart. Created by nail artist, each nail gets a different adorable cat design.

A cowboy cat, a floral cat, a cat with sunglasses, I’m inching closer to going to a shelter and finding the black cat of my dreams. When one thinks chic, prescription medicine is probably the last thing that comes to mind. But these pill-like designs from celebrity nail artist, this mesmerizing mix of blue and silver swirls remind me of how calm and peaceful watching the waves can be.

Manifesting this energy always.has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the productsAudrey Noble is a freelance beauty editor and writer with 10 years of experience in the industry. Previous to going freelance, she has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair, Allure, and Refinery29. Now, along with Marie Claire, she regularly contributes to Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and more.

In her spare time, she is either catching every Lakers game on TV or binging the latest season of





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