I'm Recreating Rihanna's Sports Jersey Styling at Every World Cup Watch Party

Who needs a seat at MetLife Stadium?

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA$AP Rocky 's merch to his 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival concert. Instead, she kept me on my toes by wearing aversion of Peyton Manning's #18 Colts jersey.

The fresh-from-the-locker-room find was just oversize enough while keeping the structure of its V-shaped neckline and short sleeves. That's the work of British-based, 2021 LVMH Prize finalist, Conner Ives. Rihanna didn't need to tuck her signed Colts jersey into her black, knee-length skirt. Ives attached the two,"creating a unique silhouette that is oversized on the upper and fitted on the legs," his notes revealed.

Intricate, stretchy shirring decorated everything in between the pencil skirt's elastic waistband and scalloped hemline. That texture is exactly what made the Grammy winner's jersey look so glossy. Had the VIP-beloved designer linked the shirt with a smooth, it wouldn't have felt nearly as on-brand for the singer. If the two-piece-turned-dress feels as cozy as it looks, Ives reconstructed it with jerseys from the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and more.

's ivory Swoosh. I suspect this It-shoe collaboration will dominate World Cup stadiums from here to Canada and Mexico this summer. : the Speedy P9 25. At first glance, it might seem like a classic Speedy, complete with a monogrammed duffle and nude top-handle straps.

Zoom in, and you'll see the entire zip-top body is sculpted from croc-embossed leather, raising its price tag toContact me with news and offers from other Future brandsWhile I never pegged her for an Indianapolis Colts fan, Rihanna has been pro-sports jersey as streetwear for years. Two years ago, she attended thewhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head .

Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.





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