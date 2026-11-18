Now the goal for the mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, is to move forward and recover what was lost.

Now the goal for the mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, is to move forward and recover what was lost. The complex investigation involved two properties, multiple contractors and the NYC inspectors who approved the demolition and excavation work next door to the building that collapsed.

Two attorneys representing victims of the collapse are zeroing in on the support system that was supposed to keep the apartment building upright during excavation. NBC New York’s Chris Glorioso reports. After the deadly Brooklyn building collapse, all the belongings for Madelyn and her 2-year-old daughter are hanging in the balance. So are their lives.

Also read A cat missing since the Brooklyn building collapse, has been reunited with his young owner

The apartment where the mother and daughter lived was on the third floor of the Flatbush Avenue building that collapsed on Nov. 11. In an exclusive interview with Telemundo 47, Madelyn said she is grateful she was at work when the tragedy occurred, and her daughter was with her nanny. Now the goal for the mother, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, is to move forward and recover what was lost.

La madre expresó su agradecimiento dado que se encontraba en el trabajao durante el derrumbe del edificio y su hija estaba con su niñera. Yolanda Vásquez con el reportaje en exclusiva.

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“I don’t know, because I had my life all set. I had my things,” the mother said Telemundo 47.

"But it’s kind of left me, I don’t know, I feel like I’m not the same anymore, everything scares me. " The young mother visited the Dominican Republic’s consulate in New York City on Tuesday to request assistance. “We are now going to proceed with all the necessary paperwork for her and her family — cellphones, passports, and everything related to their documentation,” said Jesus Vasquez, the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York.

“And we will be in contact with the Brooklyn Borough President to see how the borough can provide support, if not assistance, in conjunction with the Mayor here in the city. ” Madelyn knows that, amidst everything, she was blessed. She mourns the deaths of eight of her neighbors in this tragedy, as she awaits help from authorities.

“We, as the Dominican Consulate, have all the necessary information so that she can continue her life, since she has told us that she feels stable,” said Ramona Almonte, Director of Community Affairs at the Dominican Consulate in the city. “It doesn’t matter that she has a vulnerable immigration status; that doesn’t prevent us from reaching her. As the consul general told you, we will help her with all the support she needs.

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”“In whatever way I can , since my family — I don’t have any family here, my family is all in the Dominican Republic,” she said.