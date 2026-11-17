The legendary British scribe dismissed writing for television today and likened screenwriting to gambling at a casino.

– ‘I’m More Interested in Real Intelligence’– and Dos and Don’t’s of Screenwriting’s Honorary Oscar at the Tallinn Film Festival where at a masterclass, “From Stage to Screen, The Art of Adaptation,” the two-time Oscar winner delivered sometimes trenchant takes on AI – ‘I’m more interested in real intelligence’ – and how screenwriting was like gambling at a casino.

“It’s about time! ,” Hampton said of Close’s Honorary Oscar.

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“I was very happy to hear that. I think she’s still hoping to get one for acting in a specific role, but that hasn’t happened yet, so the least they could do was giving her an Honorary Oscar, I guess” Foot Fetish Encounter Leaves a Body in the Freezer in Singapore Dark Comedy Taiwan Creative Content Fest Project 'Build to Order' Anthony Chen-Produced 'Somewhere in the South' Wins Top Prize at Taiwan Creative Content Fest Pitching Awards, 'Reunion Dinner' Takes Three Unpacking a list of dos and don’ts for screenwriting, using AI was definitely not on the to-do side.

In fact, he couldn’t care less about the topic. Comparing AI to “a sort of super Google,” Hampton said “AI hasn’t troubled me very much. I’m more interested in real intelligence, and I think the flaw in artificial intelligence is in the name because it’s artificial. ” Asked whether he thought AI could replace screenwriters he said: “I don’t think it’s gonna happen, as ‘our ‘work is more interesting than ‘its’ work.

” And for those newcomers tempted by writing a script with the help of AI he said: “You’re being lazy by allowing some other some other external force to take over you; you might as well choose a different profession. ” In fact, at the opening session of the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event’s training program Discovery Campus, Hampton who is also juror at the festival’s official selection, warned newcomers about the hardships of screenwriting and of works actually landing on screens.

“Writing for film is really like going into the casino, he said. “You sit at the table, you put your money under 20 and the chances of the film being made the way you imagined are so tiny that when it does happen, it’s incredibly, incredibly fulfilling and it gives you an enormous amount of pleasure. But most of the time, the croupier just takes the chips away and that’s it!!

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”He said aspiring scribes should accept the fact that “there’s a lot of wastage in writing. A lot of projects that you will spend six, nine months or a year writing, will never be seen in any form because somehow, they haven’t been financed.

” Numerous of his works have never been filmed, he admitted, despite his stellar career as playwright, screenwriter, translator and director spanning five decades that earned him multiple nods and a knighthood for services to drama, Hampton mentioned an adaptation of the life of Dmitri Shostakovich, “his struggles as a composer in the Soviet Union,” written three-four years ago.

“I haven’t been able to get it made because people don’t want to engage with or don’t want to make a film about Russia, set in Russia, dealing with Russians. I find it paradoxical because of course it’s just the time when it would be interesting to see a film about a man who struggled his whole life with the political system and somehow found ways to circumvent all the roadblocks that were put in his way,” he added.

Similarly, another project set in Indonesia in the 1950s, against the background of a conflict between fundamentalist and moderate Muslims, was rejected by financiers due to the topic viewed as problematic at the time, just post 09/11. He also underscored that many of his works have taken years – sometimes decades – to turn into features.

“My projects are very, very slow,” he acknowledged, citing David Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method” that took 14 years, and his directorial debut “Carrington” 18 years from script to screen. As for the anticipated “Embers” starring Ralph Fiennes and Viggo Mortensen, Hampton said the screen adaptation of Sándor Márais’s acclaimed novel, lined up for 2027, has been 20 years in the making.

“I finally got it made with the director I wanted, the great Hungarian director István Szabó,” he said. “You just have to be patient! ” advised Hampton who still hopes that some films that have been waiting 30-40 years might still be picked up, such as the David Lean adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s 1904 novel “Nostromo,” which was shelved partly due to the director’s failing health and eventual death in 1991.

Unpacking the art of screenwriting, Hampton said Lean, the Oscar-winning British director of “Lawrence of Arabia “was together with the legendary Fred Zinneman two filmmakers who had determining influences on him. Having started in 1973 with the adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” starring Anthony Hopkins, he said it took him more than a decade to fully grasp the difference between writing for theatre – something that came easily to him – and writing for film.

“I didn’t realise that moving from a stage play to a film was more than simply repeating the dialogue in front of a camera. And it took me about 10 years to figure out how not to make a film from a play which smelt like the theatre. ” The mistake he made was thinking that it was easier to write films than theatre plays, he reckoned.

“In other words, you think a film gives you enormous liberty, you can jump from London to Hong Kong in one cut, but that liberty imposes on you a number of constraints that I hadn’t been aware of before,” he said. From working with Lean, he learned “how to make a scene flow into another, even if it’s in a different location or a different subject,” and he learned to respect “a film’s cohesion, although it might be cut into several chapters like a novel.

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From working nine months with Fred Zinnemann on a project about the last days of WWII – eventually cancelled following a change of boss at 20th Century Fox, he learned to focus on “telling the story, just the story. ”. ” “For the first time after 10-15 years of writing screenplays, I felt like I kind of knew what I was doing.

” Cronenberg was another visionary filmmaker who had an impact on him and from whom he picked up how to be “more economical,” something he then applied for instance while writing the first draft of Florian Zeller’s “The Son .

“The first thing I did was cut 20 pages! ” said the screenwriter who insisted on keeping a story to its core.

“One of the most important skills that you can achieve as a screenwriter is to know what you need to say and don’t say any more than that. It’s really a question of defining what’s essential,” he noted. Expanding on the subject, he said that some filmmakers unnecessarily, feel the urge to over-explain, underestimating the audience “who is always more intelligent than people imagine.

” He said U.S. Studios with their numerous notes, often ask him “to explain this or that,” things that “are there in the script already that they haven’t noticed. ” Hampton went on criticising Hollywood’s formula filmmaking, blockbusters based on universes, that “actually I find completely incomprehensible,” he admitted. He also pointed at the U.S. studios’ aversion for ‘original’ works.

He said during a test-screening of his 2003 “Imagining Argentina,” one of three works he directed, when a young member of the audience described the film as being original “the executive next to me put his face in his hands and groaned because there’s nothing more difficult for them than something that’s original. ”if he was tempted by the format.

Unlike in the 1970s, when he would write “a lot” for the BBC when they would produce two to three TV plays and films a week, he said he wasn’t tempted by what he calls “a brutal medium” today. The last series he worked on was “The Singapore Grip” which aired on ITV in 2020.

“It took me such a long time, and there were so many notes to negotiate from the people making it. I just thought television really wasn’t worth it anymore,” he said. While acknowledging that television “provides an enormous amount of work for writers” today, he described the form as probably “the most constricted, prescriptive and unimaginative.

” “I don’t really understand why the freedom that we used to have when I was young – and was very lucky to have –~ no longer exists,” he stated.