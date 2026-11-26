Shoppers can save up to 25 percent on the Princess of Wales's favorite winter coat and find discounted matches for her most-worn jewelry, blouses and outerwear this Black Friday.

The Princess of Wales's most-worn winter coat is now 25 percent off at John Lewis as part of this year's Black Friday sales. The discount lets shoppers recreate one of Kate's signature cold-weather looks without paying designer prices.

The deal is one of many reductions on pieces linked to the princess, whose blend of heritage dressing and high street finds has made her wardrobe a reliable shopping guide. Retailers are offering exact matches and near matches for some of her most photographed outfits. Missoma earrings worn by Kate have become one of her most-worn pairs, appearing in her rotation ten times since 2020. The pink rhodocrosite stone version is seen as especially suited to Pinkmas-themed outfits this December.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Affordable jewelry brands reduced

Affordable jewelry from Orelia and Monica Vinader is also reduced. Since debuting her Orelia chain hoops in 2021, the earrings have become a go-to for the princess. She has also worn Monica Vinader's Nura Pearl necklace on several occasions, including the Festival of Remembrance in 2024. Kate has worn that necklace since 2021, most recently while in India for the Earthshot Prize awards.

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She has worn a pair of 18ct hoop earrings since 2019, including to the Royal Variety Performance in 2021, making them another enduring favorite for shoppers to copy. In August this year, Kate wore a ruffled pie-crust blouse underneath a Ralph Lauren blazer while traveling to Nottingham Trent University. The high-necked blouse is from Holland Cooper and is currently on sale for around half of its original price.

A very similar New Look shirt was worn by Kate while baking with her children in 2023. She styled the shirt with a pair of light wash jeans and her bronde locks loose around her shoulders. The gingham top she wore sold out almost immediately when photos emerged. Three years on, that gingham top remains timeless and is now priced at 56.25 pounds.

Heritage dressing and tweed outfits

The princess paired it with light wash jeans from And Other Stories and kept the look relaxed yet polished, a combination fans continue to seek during the holiday shopping season. Kate is a fan of heritage dressing and often incorporates tweed into her looks for a country-inspired aesthetic. During a summer visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she wore a tweed blazer and straight-leg brown trousers.

A near match is the Reiss Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Check Blazer in Neutral Check. The princess also favors light wash straight-leg jeans, often pairing them with a Barbour coat and a woolly knit for a practical countryside look. Kate's black cardigan and Emilia Wickstead skirt, first worn in 2018, make an outfit that is simple to copy this Christmas. For those seeking her red tartan skirt moment, a cozy flannel midi is half off for Black Friday.

A bejeweled cardigan from one of Kate's favorite brands is also available and can be paired with a plaid skirt like the princess or dressed down with jeans. Aspinal of London has been a longtime favorite brand of Kate and other members of the Royal Family. A wintery wrap would be a chic addition to a cashmere sweater for shoppers looking to refine their outerwear.

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Tartan and Boden discounts

Kate cannot resist a good tartan or a Boden outfit, and a black-watch plaid coat is nearly 200 dollars off this Black Friday. This significant discount makes it easier to invest in a high-quality coat that mirrors Kate's sophisticated approach to winter layering. The savings on this classic piece offer exceptional value for shoppers planning their holiday wardrobes. A smooth black leather clutch, as carried by the princess in three different colors, will go with all holiday party outfits.

Kate's Holland Cooper turtleneck is not marked down for Black Friday, but an extremely similar Gap version is a 30 dollar doorbuster this year. The affordable alternative allows fans to achieve the same sleek, minimal look for a fraction of the cost. The Princess of Wales wore a similar black velvet bow pinned to her Christmas carol coat in 2024, proving a barrette does not just have to be a hair accessory.

These oldie-but-goodie favorites of the Princess of Wales will go just as well with a favorite Christmas sweater as they will with a velvet dress. Their versatility ensures they remain relevant year after year. Kate is a huge fan of a wool maxi coat and has recently been seen braving the British winter in high street outerwear. She wore a 389 pound charcoal grey wool maxi coat from Jigsaw, demonstrating her preference for functional yet fashionable outerwear.

Signature bags and beauty items

In Southport last year, she stepped out in styles that continue to inspire shoppers looking for practical yet chic winter solutions. Strathberry's Multrees Chain Wallet has been a signature in Kate's bag rotation since she first wore it during a mini tour of Scotland in 2021. The Princess of Wales wore Bobbi Brown lipstick in the shade Sandwash Pink on her wedding day in 2011. This enduring beauty choice highlights her consistent approach to makeup and overall presentation.

With a creative eye and a bit of searching, shoppers can find similar pieces to those worn by the Princess of Wales for hundreds less. Plenty of retailers are luring shoppers in with deals on the princess's favorite pieces. As any good Replikater knows, you do not have to be so literal when it comes to shopping Kate's style. Act quick, because these offers will not last long.