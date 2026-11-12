I’m an Astrologer. These Are the 4 Zodiac Signs You Should Never, Ever Mess With

One of these signs is known for their kind demeanor — but don’t cross them.

“Take it From Me” is a TODAY series where experts use their wisdom to explain trends or make recommendations within their fields. In this edition, an astrologer gives her advice about the most formidable signs of the zodiac.want to mess with.

They’re all different, but they share an unapologetic aura that can be relentless when people poke at them. While we all have our bad days and moments, these zodiac signs can bring Trouble with a capital T to the party when pushed close to the edge. Watch out for an Aries’ tongue. Sometimes they make snide comments when their patience is tested; whether they mean to be mean is debatable, but one thing is certain: they never hold back.

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Clashing with an Aries can take a lot out of their opponent. Their words can crush and hurt other people’s egos because of their intense delivery. When they argue, they aim to win. Plus, their impulsivity can lead them to say regrettable things they can’t take back — which can lead to them repeating gossip or spreading falsehoods when they are annoyed.

Their fast chatter can cultivate irrational, chaotic thinking. Once an Aries blows their fuse and acts out, it is difficult to move forward with them, as they are quick to ignore the drama they instigated and pretend as though nothing happened, giving whiplash to others. , but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to act assertively. If you irritate the crab or threaten their loved ones, they take out their pincers and pinch as retribution.

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The thing about Cancers is that you never see them coming because. They are connected to the Moon, so they are very good at keeping matters hidden and revealing what you need to see in the moment, then hitting you when you least expect it. Their sweet demeanor makes it hard to rationalize that they would want to use our pasts and sentiments against us because they appeal to our heartstrings.

Also, the crab is adept at altering facts, causing uncertainty and trickery to obstruct our understanding of matters. When this is done in a state of defense, it gathers sympathy for their side of the story, allowing them to be the victim when they are the ones stirring the pot..

If you ever mess with the Scorpio or their peace, there’s a good chance will come at you from all angles and wreak havoc on your life twice as much as you did to theirs. Scorpios are represented by the scorpion, which means they have venomous stingers that can come out at times. Astrologically, this translates to a sharp tongue and strong reactions that can sink ships or damage your reputation, depending on what they choose to do.

Their ability to intuitively navigate circumstances give them the bandwidth to stay a step ahead. Your best bet is never to push them to the extreme or take out your moods on them if you can. Try to be kind and generous to the scorpion because you never know which of their brooding personalities will come out to seek revenge. , this earth sign can come off as cold and calculating at times.

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Their chilly demeanor comes out when people push their limits. At that moment, Capricorns usually do the slow pull away, where they aren’t as responsive and warm about discussing feelings with others. The sea goat has a long memory, and when someone reminds them of a situation, they can reactivate those feelings. Karma always comes back around with Capricorns, so their burn will pay off to those who upset or harm them.

Further, Capricorn isn’t going to waste a second on those that have hurt them — they are a cardinal sign that moves on to the next situation with ease. It’s part of how they protect themselves. They never forget and rarely forgive. For Capricorns, once bitten, twice shy means charging forward and pretending certain people don’t exist, which is extremely harsh if you’re on the other end.

Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer. Stardust is the resident astrologer for Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue and The Hoodwitch. She has two upcoming books: “Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage” is due out this May from Hardie Grant Books and “The Cosmic Deck” from Chronicle Books is due out in November. Follow Lisa on Instagram for her daily horoscopes @lisastardustastro.

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