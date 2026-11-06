'I’m always going to wonder': Santa Cruz woman with cancer warns against unapproved peptides

HHS issued an enforcement discretion policy on six peptides, even as FDA scientists say evidence about their safety and effectiveness remains limited.

HHS issued an enforcement discretion policy on six peptides, even as FDA scientists say evidence about their safety and effectiveness remains limited. From so-called looksmaxxing to muscle recovery, injectable peptides are being advertised on social media as a miracle elixir.

However, many medical experts say there is little evidence the products are safe or effective. Candice Nguyen reports. From so-called looksmaxxing to muscle recovery, injectable peptides are being advertised on social media as a miracle elixir.

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However, many medical experts say there is little evidence the products are safe or effective. Peptides are short chains of amino acids the same building blocks that make up proteins. They can have a range of effects on your body. FDA-approved peptide drugs include insulin and GLP-1 medications used to treat diabetes and obesity.

But many peptides promising wellness, recovery, or anti-aging purposes are not FDA-approved. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, those products have not gone through FDA review establishing safety and effectiveness in humans.

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“We don’t know if it builds muscle and also helps promote tumor growth or anything else that you might not want to grow in your body,” said Shabbir Imber Safdar, Executive Director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines. “It’s just not been studied in enough humans to know. ” According to the American Peptide Association, it’s “customary in the ‘Peptide World’ for peptides that are not FDA approved to be used by patients and to be recommended by clinicians.

”Currently, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it is not legal to compound or sell certain unapproved peptides, like BPC-157. , when certain safeguards are met, it “does not intend to take action against a State-licensed pharmacy, Federal facility or licensed physician compounding a drug product using a bulk drug substance” on this list: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax, TB-500. The decision came over the objections of FDA staff scientists and safe medicines advocates like Safdar.

The federal agency said the new policy “advances patient choice and freedom while appropriately protecting patient safety. ” “What we’ve seen is that the public thinks that was an approval by the FDA. They misunderstand that, and they’re taking these peptides and they’re endangering themselves,” Safdar said. Some scientists have raised questions about whether compounds that affect processes such as blood-vessel growth could theoretically influence tumor growth.

The concern remains theoretical. There is no clinical evidence showing that certain peptides cause cancer or cancer recurrence, and the FDA said available data are insufficient to determine its carcinogenic potential. From September 2023 until April 22, 2026, the FDA placed BPC-157 in Category 2, a category for bulk substances that raised potential significant safety risks.

The agency said at the time there was so little human safety data on the drug, it doesn’t know “whether would cause harm when administered to human. ”For months, Paige Gordon’s social media has been inundated with wellness reels. In January, the Santa Cruz wife and mother of two saw an advertisement for something called Glow Stack, an injectable peptide mix that included the popular BPC-157. It promised glowing skin.

Instead of clicking on the link attached to the advertisement, she contacted a licensed nurse she was familiar with. She had been going to the nurse’s med spa in Aptos for years for other procedures. Gordon said the nurse vouched for the treatment and told her she sold it. Soon afterward, Gordon said she picked up the compound from the nurse’s receptionist to inject at home.

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“I thought it must be above board, must be legit because she’s selling it,” Gordon said. Gordon was first diagnosed with breast cancer about two and a half years ago. She said she wasn’t informed of any risks. If she had been, she wouldn’t have taken BPC-157.

“How can you have informed consent if you don’t know these things? ” Gordon said.

“Why are we living in this environment where somehow it’s been okay for people to sell these things that are illegal to sell? ” After surgery for breast cancer, Gordon said doctors found no evidence of the disease – until about two months ago.

“I felt something in my armpit…the doctor called me right away and said her heart actually dropped to her stomach when my results came back,” she said. “I just was walking back and forth and just sort of sobbing, and then I instantly thought, ‘Did I do this to myself? ’” There’s no conclusive evidence BPC-157 contributed to Gordon’s cancer returning, but she says she’s always going to wonder.

“And that’s a heavy burden to carry,” she said. “I have a lot of regrets about the decisions I made, and I’m hoping my story might help someone else. ” Candice Nguyen is the senior investigative reporter on this story. If you have a question or another story tip, email her at