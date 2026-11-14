I'm a Vintage Jewelry Dealer, and I Think We've Been Overlooking This Accessory

From Elsa Peretti to archival Gucci, these are the belts that deserve a place in your jewelry collection—or at least right beside it.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, belts are having something of a renaissance this fall. Once an accessory you might have thrown on without much thought, the humble belt is becoming the focal point of an outfit.

It's time to give your waistline a little more attention. No longer reserved for holding up a pair of pants, belts are cinching waists, sitting low on hips, and functioning almost like, styles with extra-long tails that hang loosely down the front of an outfit, and classic silhouettes made more interesting through unexpected colors and materials. The common thread? A good belt can transform just about anything in your closet, from boyfriend jeans to a cocktail dress.

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Ahead, the belts I'm loving for fall, including a classic Elsa Peretti design from the 1970s, styles that nod to theMy favorite kind of statement belt is a perfectly feminine bow, especially when it's made from elegant, textured silk faille. I love wearing one with a simple dress for an evening out, letting the belt do all the talking.makes this belt a statement piece. Wear it with solids, stripes, or just about anything else in your closet.

After all, leopard print is a neutral. For a truly head-turning accessory, opt for a wide belt that cinches at the waist. Not only does it make a statement on its own, but it also creates a flattering silhouette, giving everything from oversized dresses to simple separates a little more shape.piece, and this belt is no exception.

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Though still produced new, the 1970s design is one of a countless number from the designer that has truly stood the test of time.. Wear it high on your waist to cinch a cocktail dress, or let it sit low on your hips with a pair of jeans. It's equally at home with both. , and a belt is an easy way to embrace the look without going full cowboy.

A Western-inspired buckle adds just enough character to an otherwise simple outfit. Can't decide between a wide belt and a narrower style? This one offers the best of both.

The wider back lies flat against your waist, while the front splits into two slimmer straps for a more interesting buckle detail that lets a little more of your top or dress show through.with a little more personality, try a style with an extra-long tail that drapes down the front of your outfit. Knot it once or twice, depending on your mood, and let the excess length become part of the look.

I love a playful, sporty accessory, and Chanel has delivered with this belt. It's a fresh alternative to the traditional preppy ribbon belt, with just the right amount of retro charm. This belt is a longtime favorite of mine and one of Isabel Marant's signature accessories. Wear it over a top, dress, or even a jacket for a slightlyA splurge, to be sure, but there's nothing quite like the craftsmanship of Alaïa's signature laser-cut belt.

This season, the brand has introduced it in a rich navy leather, a subtle departure from the classic black that feels a little softer and just as timeless. With its '70s-inspired design, this affordable belt makes a statement without trying too hard. The simple brown leather loops through a sculptural hook at the front, giving an otherwise classic accessory a retro twist.

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You're probably familiar with Gucci's iconic horsebit bracelet, but did you know the house made belts featuring the same hardware?because it feels so approachable. It has the decorative metal hardware you'd expect from the style, but the smooth, unadorned finish makes it a little more understated than traditional engraved designs. Consider it an easy introduction to Western-inspired accessories. , and this belt is a perfect example.

It's clean and understated at first glance, yet distinctive enough to make even the simplest outfit feel more interesting. For a more understated take on the statement belt, stick with a neutral brown suede but trade the traditional one-inch width for something a little more substantial. The wider silhouette adds interest without sacrificing the versatility of a classic leather belt. , look to Free People.

The brand's simple suede belt comes in a rainbow of hues, making it an easy way to brighten up even the most basic outfit. I love a braided leather belt for the texture it brings to an outfit, but this Ralph Lauren style stands apart from the rest. While narrower versions can almost disappear into a look, its generous 2.25-inch width makes the braided detail impossible to miss.

J.McLaughlin has a knack for affordable accessories that feel just trendy enough without straying too far from the classics. Case in point: this chain belt, which brings a jewelry-inspired twist to an otherwise preppy wardrobe stapleSometimes, the simplest versions of a belt can be the ones that make the strongest statement. Though this Jenni Kayne accessory is, at its core, just a leather cord, it’s lengthy ability to wrap around your look as a final cherry on top is priceless.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, she covers fashion, jewelry, and shopping, drawing on 15 years of industry experience and a passion for timeless style. Avery began her career working in-book on the French market at, and more. When she's not writing or sourcing one-of-a-kind jewelry, Avery can usually be found practicing yoga or spending time with her puppy, Emma.