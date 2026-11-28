Whether you’re buying from a breeder or adopting from a shelter, this is what you should know before bringing home your new family member.

Check for signs of health issues such as infectious respiratory disease and understand that pets with ailments may need extra care when you bring them home.

Q: I’d like to get a pet. What are some important things I should keep in mind to make sure that I’m making a good, responsible choice that sets up me and my pet for success? Each year, over half a million animals in shelters in the United States are euthanized. Many of these animals are ones that were adopted and then ultimately relinquished because their owners realized that bringing a pet home was not the right decision.

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Pet ownership can be very rewarding and has a number of mental and physical health benefits. However, it is also a commitment that costs time and money. Many people underestimate what goes into caring for an animal; pets need to be fed and given water, and they need exercise and interaction. They might also need medical care, and some pets need more than others.