From velvet clutches to satin coats, these are the pieces defining my festive wardrobe.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands—the invitation to be a little more expressive, to experiment with texture, color, and proportion, and to bring out the pieces that don't always find their way into everyday rotation.

This season, I'm drawn to the unexpected: a touch of burgundy against winter cream, feathers worn with tailoring, winter whites, velvet in wonderfully saturated colors, and silver well beyond Rather than dressing for a particular occasion, I'm thinking about what makes an outfit feel special. Here are six approaches to holiday dressing, each with a little something worth celebrating.

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I was inspired by these pearl and burgundy stone earrings from Le Sundial to build a look around them, bringing together richwhich remains in my dreams. This is exactly how I would wear it: with Róhe's Cummerbund Trousers, Herbert Levine’s Sleep On It Mules , and Hunting Season’s Satin Opera Clutch. Earlier this year, I attended Kallmeyer founder Daniella Kallmeyer’s birthday celebration at Apparatus Studio.