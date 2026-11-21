Whether I'm at Fashion Week or a holiday party, I can count on these uniforms.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands. As someone who loves style as self-expression and relishes any chance to get creative with my outfits, it is one of my favorite times of year, even when random delays make it more of a challenge than anticipated.

It was a whirlwind, but also a real-life illustration of how to use both the dress code and practical demands of any event to serve a unique look. Read on for insight into my personal styling process as a plus-size woman who istrying to blend in—and use this as a cheat sheet to put together foolproof looks for any occasion, from aFashion should be for everyone, but the industry still has ways to go.

Also read Genesis Doubles the Size of Its Hybridized Lineup With the 2028 G80 Hybrid

For a panel on the intersection of disability and fashion—moderated by my friendCollection. This trend has been going strong for a few seasons now and shows no signs of slowing down. I accessorized with purple accents, including my Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk and oversized acetate frames, and a metallic platform slide that let me hustle when the train was horribly delayed on my way down. I plan on recycling this print-forward method for brunch with the girls.

For my first full day of shows, I decided to create a look around one of my favorite pieces in honor of one of my most anticipated events every year: the Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra adoptable dog show. I paired my Rachel Antonoff caviar tank with a paillette skirt from ASOS’ high-end label ARRANGE and silver.

I accessorized with sparkly Swarovski sunglasses, Alexis Bittar earrings encrusted with pavé crystals, and my Bao Bao Issey Miyake Lucent tote. Catch me in the same combination at a party with friends. : André Assous mesh mules. I love pairing purple and red, so I wore my favorite co-ord from Eloquii.

Advertisement

Initially, I thought to style these Eloquii Purple Satin Pants with a different shirt, but I really loved both the vibe and the comfort of the flowy satin set together. I added more lavender with my Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk and square frames from Fytoo, and pulled in more red with my go-to Tom Ford red lipstick and dangly ombre earrings.

Pro tip: Colorful matching sets are a chic alternative to classic holiday party dresses. For another busy day of shows spread all over town, I based my look around one of my favorite new statement pieces: the 11 Honoré Ostrich Jacket. The drama and movement of the ostrich plumes immediately appealed to my maximalist heart.

I initially thought to pair it with, but in the end I decided an ASTR The Label dress was the perfect canvas to highlight the floaty feathers.since I first got it earlier this year: it is incredibly versatile. For this look, I added a little grunge with chunky ASOS combat boots. I could have gone with color for the accessories, but by keeping things neutral, I let the delicate feathers shine.

I’ve also been loving pairing black and brown lately, so I ended up going with my latte Luar ANA Bag, chestnut, a brand creating high-quality socks for wider calves. Elastics on other socks often dig in uncomfortably by the end of a long day, but these didn’t cut into my calf. I’ll style every element of this ensemble at a pop concert where more is more.

For a rare Fashion Week moment as a plus-size attendee, I got to wear a runway sample from Renee Cafaro Atelier before it even debuted. I paired the coordinating leopard-print denim trench and mini with a ribbed crop top, a peek of a fishnet bra, chunky buckle wrap boots, and blue crystal sunglasses.

The juxtaposition of glam and grunge was really calling to me, and based on the endless compliments I got both at a show and en route, I wasn’t alone in loving this vibe. If you want your own runway outfit, Renee Cafaro Atelier can and will make something for you for any occasion that features a spotlight.

Advertisement

Before my next fashion show, I ran back home for a quick change, as my night was ending with a long-awaited viewing ofon Broadway. I was attending with Lane Bryant, my go-to for trousers, which have thoughtful details like a wide waistband that lays flat without digging. This popover-and-wide-leg pants pairing twisted the brand’s fit expertise into an on-trend print and color combo, just the thing for cocktails and a hilarious night at the theater..

This little contraption makes temporarily cropping shirts so much easier, and it keeps them in place much better than DIY hacks like tucking hems into a bra And just like that, I found an outfit for a non-dress look for a New Year’s Eve party.

For Grace Ling’s show, a designer with an affinity for sexy monochrome styles, I decided this was the perfect time to wear this red, see-through Samantha Pleet dress from her recentI went more romantic with a red, frill-collared bodysuit layered under a sheer mesh skirt. I completed the look with lacy pumps, a heart-shaped clutch, a bold red lip, andof blush.

I felt absolutely amazing in this look, and I think it might have been my favorite of the season—one I plan to rewear for any evening occasion where I want to make a bold fashion statement. It felt more like Day 53 than official Day 5 by this point, but I had Selkie’s show to look forward to, and a cat-printed dress from their last NYFW collection to wear.

I’ve made a tradition of wearing dresses I’ve seen on Selkie’s runway to their shows—partly because it is always a joyous community event filled with fellow lovers of their whimsical designs, and also because it is still suchEven with all the statement shoes in my collection, they didn’t feel as right as these simple ballet flats. Sometimes less is more!is from Primark and is incredibly faithful to the 2010s era of the ballerina trend, right down to the zero cushioning or arch support.

That is absolutely. These insoles conformed to my feet beautifully on the first wear and provided much-needed support. Since then, I have been adding them to any shoe that could use a little upgrade .

I would recreate this conversation-making look for a nice dinner.. And while I don’t think polka dots will go away any time soon, this sheer, flowy take on the motif feels fresh and interesting. I styled this one simply , with mixed animal-print accessories: python-print mules and a cow-print bag. This look was as comfortable asContact me with news and offers from other Future brands