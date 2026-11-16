I’m a Million Miler, so why is American Airlines ignoring my $5,162 refund?

An American Airlines agent booked two extra paid tickets — same passengers, same flight, same day — on a Million Miler’s credit card.

An American Airlines agent books two extra paid tickets — same passengers, same flight, same day — on a Million Miler’s credit card. The airline says it sent the refund months ago.

The credit card company says it never arrived. Can he get his $5,162 back? My wife and I have been American Airlines customers for 35 years. I’m a Million Miler and AAdvantage Platinum Pro member.

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Last year, I called to book mileage tickets for my granddaughter, her husband and their baby to visit us in El Salvador. While we were on the phone, the agent accidentally booked the same two tickets twice — once with miles and once charging our Citi AAdvantage card $2,360 per ticket, plus $73 for seats. Same passengers, same flight, same confirmation code. When my wife spotted the charge, I called American Airlines.

The agent acknowledged the error and said the charges would be removed. They weren’t. I disputed the charges with Citibank, but American Airlines said it couldn’t refund while a dispute was open. On the advice of someone who claimed to have a contact inside American Airlines, I withdrew the dispute.

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That was a mistake. American Airlines later showed the refund as processed back to our card. But the credit never appeared on our statement. I’ve called both companies repeatedly.

Citibank eventually asked me not to call again. Six months later, American Airlines told me its review was final, and it would take no further action. I’m 75, and a Vietnam veteran on disability. We can’t afford to lose $5,162 over an agent’s error we didn’t cause.

Can you help? American Airlines should have fixed this the moment you called. When an agent makes a booking error of this magnitude, the airline has a clear obligation to reverse the charge. Full stop.

Under the Fair Credit Billing Act, you have the right to dispute charges for goods or services you didn’t authorize. You had a strong case, but you made one critical mistake: You withdrew your credit card dispute before you had your money. Once you withdraw a dispute, there’s no going back. Citibank closed its investigation, leaving you without protection.

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You kept excellent records, but you needed a little more. The moment an airline agent admits an error, I recommend following up in writing. Ask for a case number. And don’t drop a credit card dispute unless the refund is actually in your account — not just promised and not just showing as “processed” on the airline’s internal system.

My advocacy team and I contacted American Airlines several times on your behalf. An airline representative promised they were looking into the case and would reach out to you directly with a resolution. Ultimately, you appealed your credit card dispute, and your bank sided with you. I’m glad you received a full refund.

Your case underscores the importance of keeping a credit card dispute alive until there’s a final resolution. If you don’t, even my team and I may not be able to help you.