I’m a Dietitian. I Always Have These 11 Plant-Based Packaged Snacks on Hand

These dietitian-approved, plant-based packaged snacks make healthy eating more convenient without sacrificing flavor.

As a plant-based dietitian, I’m always on the lookout for convenient packaged snacks that offer a balance of taste and nutrition. While whole foods like fruit, nuts and homemade snacks are ideal when possible, packaged snacks can absolutely play a part in a healthy diet, especially for busy people who need grab-and-go options.

That said, most packaged snacks are still processed foods, which means they usually contain more sodium and added sugar than whole foods. Yet, these snacks can be useful when you’re at work, traveling, or trying to satisfy cravings in a pinch. My general guidance is to pair a packaged snack with a whole food — like pretzels with an apple, lentil chips with a Greek yogurt or chickpea puffs with some baby carrots.

That simple combination boosts nutrition and staying power. These are one of my favorite savory, high-protein snacks. Lupini beans naturally contain a combination of protein and fiber that makes them incredibly filling. They have a slightly salty, briny flavor that is similar to olives or marinated chickpeas.

And the best part is that they are made with just a few simple ingredients, like beans, salt and vinegar. A serving of 15 beans has just 35 calories and 4 grams of plant-based protein. I like these as an afternoon snack because they help keep energy levels stable and prevent that late-day crash. These chips satisfy the craving for something crunchy and salty, but they offer a little more nutrition than traditional potato chips.

Made with lentil flour and potato starch, Simply 7 chips have some plant-based protein and fiber, which can help with fullness. These are a delicious midday snack paired with hummus, guacamole or salsa. On their own, they’re not especially filling, but adding a dip or some vegetables turns them into a more balanced option.satisfy a sweet craving without going overboard on sugar.

They are coated with a thin layer of chocolate, so you get the taste with only 6 grams of added sugar. (I recommend avoiding foods with The almonds provide healthy fats, fiber and a little protein, making them a satisfying midday snack. Pairing them with berries or fresh fruit adds a little more fiber to make a well-balanced snack. If you’re in the mood for something cheesy yet plant-based, these chickpea puffs fit the bill.

Made from chickpea flour, they contain more fiber and protein than many traditional puffed snacks. Munch on a few as an afternoon snack or pack them in your kids’ lunchbox. Pair them with fruit or yogurt for better staying power.in your freezer at all times for a simple microwaveable protein-packed snack. But Biena’s dry-roasted edamame are crispy and salty nutritious alternative to take on the go.

I especially like these as a post-workout snack paired with fruit because the combination of protein and carbohydrates helps replenish energy stores and support recovery. They’re also great for travel since they don’t require refrigeration. People always ask for my protein bar recommendation, and GoMacro tops the list. They contain a balance of carbohydrates, healthy fats and plant protein from ingredients like puffed rice, nut butter and a protein powder blend.

Protein bars are helpful for busy days when you don’t have time to sit down for a snack. With 10-12 grams of protein, these will hold you over until your next meal. If you’ve never had crunchy quinoa, this is your sign to try it. These delicious snacks combine crispy quinoa with dark chocolate and tart cherries, which creates a satisfying texture and flavor combination.

Although they are covered in chocolate, these quinoa crisps only have 6 grams of added sugar. Plus, a whole pack contains just 240 calories. Since they’re lower in protein, pair them with nuts or roasted edamame to make the snack more balanced and filling. Harvest Snaps are another salty, crunchy snack.

Because they’re made from green peas, they contain more fiber and protein than traditional chips. I like these as an easy afternoon snack that travels well for work, road trips or flights. To make them more satisfying, pair them with hummus, fruit or a protein source like roasted chickpeas. Bare is known for its apple chips, but the banana chips are my personal favorite.

There’s just one ingredient: baked bananas. They are crispy and slightly sweet, with no added sugar. I especially like these before runs, hikes or cycling workouts because they’re easy to digest. They also work well mixed into trail mix with nuts or seeds.

Popcorn is my go-to mid-afternoon whole grain snack. Angie’s keeps the ingredient list fairly simple, with just popcorn, oil and salt. I personally like that the serving size is 3 cups, so I feel like I get a lot of snack without overdoing it on calories. On its own, popcorn isn’t especially high in protein, so I like pairing it with roasted chickpeas, nuts or edamame to make it more filling.

My favorite thing to do with Medjool dates is stuff them with nut butter. Luckily, realsy created a snack that lets you take stuffed dates on the go. The ingredients list is simple: just organic Medjool dates, peanuts, organic strawberry powder and sea salt. There’s no added sugar, and they come in a pack of three dates.

Taste-wise, they feel more like a treat than a healthy snack. Since dates are naturally high in carbohydrates, they provide quick energy, which makes these one of my favorite pre-workout snacks before a run, gym session or hike. They’re also shelf stable, so they’re easy to throw into a gym bag, purse or travel bag.by vesi_127 / Getty Images





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