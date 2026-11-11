I'm A Celebrity Weather Warning Hits Camp As Celebrities Arrive

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Dungay as Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper arrive for I'm A Celebrity. Heavy rain threatens jungle camp conditions before November 16 launch.

Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper arrived in Australia on Wednesday to join the eighth and ninth celebrity lineups for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity. The journalist, aged 63, and the comedian, aged 38, were photographed touching down at Brisbane airport ahead of the show's official launch on November 16.

Severe Weather Threatens Jungle Camp

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the filming location in Dungay, New South Wales, just five days before the premiere episode airs. Forecasters predict heavy downpours between 5-15mm of rainfall accompanied by strong winds throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

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This incoming storm system poses significant logistical challenges for the production team and contestants alike. Meteorologists have categorized the potential hailstones as giant, meaning they could reach the size of a hen's egg during the severe weather events.

The combination of heavy rainfall and damaging winds creates specific environmental hazards within the jungle camp environment. Flash flooding is a distinct possibility for parts of New South Wales, which directly impacts the stability of the camp infrastructure and surrounding creeks.

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Celebrity Lineup and Arrival Details

Frostrup and Skipper will be joined by a substantial roster of high-profile participants who have already landed Down Under. Confirmed arrivals include Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Sharky, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, and Claire Sweeney.

Not all cast members have completed their travel plans yet. Leomie Anderson and latecomer Leigh Francis are still pending arrival in Australia to complete the full ensemble cast for this year's broadcast season.

The visual documentation of these arrivals provides early insight into the morale and preparation levels of the contestants. Both Frostrup and Skipper were captured moving through the airport terminals with varying degrees of public engagement regarding their participation.

Contestant Perspectives on Digital Detox

Mariella Frostrup spoke to reporters at Brisbane airport about her motivations for joining the reality television program. She expressed enthusiasm for participating in a strict digital detox period away from her usual media responsibilities and family life.

The presenter noted that she had previously watched the series multiple times with her children but never considered placing herself in such a demanding situation. She humorously suggested that her family views the trip as a luxury spa break rather than a grueling survival challenge.

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Frostrup also revealed personal concerns regarding sleep quality in the jungle camp setting. She cited difficulties sleeping next to her husband due to snoring and described herself as a restless sleeper who tosses and turns, predicting similar disruptions in the camp beds.

Comedian Hides Role Amidst Weather Concerns

Jack Skipper adopted a more secretive approach when questioned about his involvement in the television series. He declined to explicitly confirm his role, jokingly stating he was appearing on the Australian soap opera Home And Away instead.

The comedian emphasized his comfort with the prospect of living without social media access while in the bush. He stated that he does not believe he would struggle with the absence of digital connectivity and wished he could maintain such breaks in his regular life.

The impending weather conditions may exacerbate the challenges associated with disconnecting from modern technology. The threat of leech infestations and flooded creeks adds a layer of physical discomfort to the psychological test of the digital detox experience.