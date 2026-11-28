YouTuber Sharky joins the I'm A Celebrity line-up, revealing his journey from North London to ITV fame while supporting his siblings.

Sharmarke Mohamud, widely known online as Sharky, has officially joined the cast of this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The thirty-year-old content creator swaps his viral video productions for the jungles of Australia, joining a star-studded roster that includes Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, Claire Sweeney, and Leigh Francis. His entry into the franchise marks a significant career pivot for one of YouTube's most recognizable figures, who boasts a net worth of £1.5million and millions of dedicated followers.

The Youngest Father Figure Role

Sharky became the primary father figure for his six younger siblings at the age of sixteen. Born in Utrecht, Netherlands, to Somali parents, Sharmarke Mohamud relocated to the United Kingdom at three years old. He grew up in North London as the eldest of seven children in a household where his father was absent. Consequently, he assumed the duty of raising his brothers and sisters alongside his mother.

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He frequently organized football training sessions and matches for his younger brothers. Speaking on the Inside the Industry podcast two years ago, he described the experience as a heavy burden. He noted that while he now feels capable of fulfilling that maternal-paternal role, taking it on as a teenager was exceptionally difficult. His cousin, Ayvee, confirmed that he matured rapidly under these pressures.

Football Ambitions And Early Employment

Sharky secured his first job at eighteen years old as a steward at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. The position allowed him to watch football matches without paying for tickets. He pursued a serious football career and trained with Tottenham Hotspur's development squad. Despite supporting the local Arsenal club, he wore Tottenham kit during training, which often drew friendly ridicule from peers.

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His cousin Ayvee highlighted his disciplined nature despite a dislike for academic studies. He preferred physical education and spending time with friends. He ultimately decided to pursue digital media as a strategic path to secure a better future for his large family. His approach to his early career demonstrated a clear focus on financial stability and family support over traditional sporting fame.

Beta Squad And Digital Empire Growth

In 2015, he launched his YouTube channel under the username afcsharky to honor his favorite football club. This launch initiated a massive digital expansion. His content group, Beta Squad, has accumulated twelve million subscribers. The group also features prominent creators King Kenny, Chunkz, Niko Omilana, and AJ Shabeel. He further established his brand by hosting the Sharky Does Sports podcast.

He also manages SDS FC in the Baller League, blending his sporting interests with his business ventures. His online success has positioned him as a leading voice for a new generation of influencers. His transition from local football aspirations to global digital stardom represents a significant evolution in his professional life. He has built a robust business empire that supports his family and expands his reach internationally.

ITV Franchise Entry And Viewer Reaction

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During a recent emotional broadcast, campmates received phone calls from home. Sharmarke Mohamud voluntarily declined a call from his mother. He prioritized the opportunity for other contestants to speak with their loved ones. This act of generosity prompted praise from fellow cast members AJ Odudu and Chloe Burrows. Joanna Page also commended his selfless behavior on air.

He compares his situation to previous influencer winners like Nella Rose, GK Barry, and last year's winner AngryGinge. He stated he feels no pressure to replicate their success. He intends to maintain his authentic personality within the jungle environment. His family remains deeply proud of his accomplishments. Ayvee noted the difficulty of daily contact but expressed strong support for his new endeavor.

Future Aspirations And Global Reach

Sharky is now targeting audiences in America with his expanding media footprint. His participation in the ITV series serves as a bridge to broader mainstream recognition. He aims to demonstrate that digital stars can thrive in traditional television formats. His story highlights the resilience required to navigate early responsibilities and build a sustainable career. The jungle experience will test his adaptability and leadership skills.

His journey from a North London teenager to a multi-millionaire influencer is documented through his digital archives. The I'm A Celebrity franchise provides a new platform to showcase his character to a wider demographic. Viewers will see how his coping mechanisms from his youth apply to the pressures of reality television. His narrative continues to evolve as he takes on this new challenge with his dedicated fanbase watching closely.