Paralympian Ade Adepitan and singer Ella Exxe launch The Access Home to solve housing barriers, sharing their personal journey and meeting story.

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan, aged fifty-two, has officially launched The Access Home alongside his wife Ella Exxe to address the severe housing barriers facing disabled individuals and families. The new digital platform aims to streamline the search for wheelchair-accessible properties, a process the couple personally found fraught with difficulty during their own quest for a suitable family residence. This initiative marks a significant shift from personal struggle to public advocacy, leveraging their lived experience to aid others navigating the complex real estate market.

The Access Home service operates as a comprehensive resource designed to guide users through the intricate process of securing accessible housing. Ade and Ella, whose real name is Linda Harrison, initially decided to stop searching for a wheelchair-accessible family home after encountering repeated obstacles. Instead of continuing their fruitless hunt, the couple built their own custom residence, gaining invaluable insights that they now apply to help other families find homes that meet their specific accessibility needs.

Also read Ade Adepitan Reveals How Champagne-Fuelled NTA Stair Fall Led to Marriage With Linda Harrison

The platform explicitly states that its mission extends beyond merely aiding the search for accessible homes to actively educating real estate agents and inspiring homeowners. The couple intends to provide practical tips and tricks to help make properties stylish and accessible for current residents and future generations. This dual approach combines direct assistance for buyers with broader education to increase market awareness and inclusivity, aiming to change the industry landscape from within.

Ade recently detailed the humorous and chaotic circumstances under which he met his wife, Ella Exxe, at the National Television Awards in twenty-ten. He explained that he attended the event in a foul mood after being rejected for a mortgage on his first house. Determined to drown his sorrows, he arrived at the after-party having consumed large amounts of champagne, intending to get completely drunk and escape his housing frustrations.

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Instead of taking the lift to reach the after-party area, Ade chose to use the stairs, which proved to be a mistake given his state of intoxication. He slipped and fell down the stairs, landing painfully at the bottom. While he was recovering from the fall, he noticed Ella Exxe sitting alone by a table. She offered him a massive smile, a gesture that immediately captured his attention and signaled a potential connection amidst the chaos of the evening.

Ade described that moment as the turning point, noting that he sensed something special and distinctive about her aura despite the awkward circumstances. He pushed himself over to her table, and they began chatting. This initial interaction, sparked by a fall and a smile, led to months of conversation on Facebook before he finally mustered the courage to ask her out on a date, transforming a moment of personal failure into a lifelong partnership.

The couple has been open about the societal challenges they have faced in their relationship, particularly regarding public perceptions of disability in dating. Ade noted that not everyone is comfortable dating someone with a disability, often due to misconceptions about what the relationship entails. He shared that he has witnessed ignorant behavior, including men attempting to flirt with Ella Exxe despite knowing they are a committed couple, highlighting the underlying assumptions some people make about relationships involving disabled individuals.

These interactions highlight the underlying assumptions some people make about relationships involving disabled individuals, questioning why a person would choose to be with someone who requires accessibility adjustments. Host AJ Odudu acknowledged these difficulties during their interview, remarking that dating is hard enough without dealing with such societal ignorance. The couple's transparency about these experiences underscores their commitment to normalizing disability in relationships and challenging stereotypes in the public sphere.

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Ade Adepitan and Ella Exxe are parents to two children: their son Bolla, who is five years old, and their daughter Zayla, who is twenty-one months old. Their personal life has been marked by significant milestones, including their wedding in August twenty-eighteen at St Paul's Cathedral. Ade's status as an MBE recipient, awarded in twenty-five for services to disability sport, allowed him the privilege to marry in the cathedral's quire, cementing their union in a historic setting.

Ella Exxe, a Scottish electro-clash pop singer and songwriter, previously released her debut album Love Fuelled Hate in twenty-sixteen and won Best Female Solo Act at the Unsigned Music Awards that same year. She has taken a hiatus from her music career to focus on launching The Access Home with her husband. The service represents their latest venture, combining their personal expertise with a desire to create a more inclusive housing market for families like their own, turning past hardships into a proactive solution for the community.