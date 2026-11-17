I'm A Celebrity faces its lowest ever launch audience of 4.8 million viewers, down significantly from last year. However, the show remains dominant among 16-34 year olds.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has recorded its lowest launch audience in the program's history, marking a significant shift for the broadcaster. The ITV reality series attracted an average of 4.8 million viewers during its premiere episode, a substantial decline from the 6.6 million average that opened the 2025 series. This figure represents the lowest starting point for the flagship entertainment show since its inception on the network.

Ratings Decline From Previous Year Performance

The 95-minute episode that kicked off the new series peaked at 5.6 million viewers at its highest point. This peak is nearly two million viewers lower than the launch figures recorded last year, when the premiere drew 7.3 million viewers at its zenith. The drop in overall audience numbers suggests a notable cooling in immediate linear viewership for the jungle-based competition.

Also read Inside ITV's I'm a Celebrity Camp: Wayne Rooney Faces Grueling Jungle Trials

ITV executives are closely monitoring these initial broadcast numbers. The network anticipates that consolidated figures, which include on-demand streaming and catch-up viewing, will ultimately be much higher than the live broadcast metrics. The broadcaster maintains that the overall engagement remains strong despite the lower initial headcount.

AJ Odudu Early Exit Sparks Viewer Debate

The launch episode featured a dramatic and unusual twist involving presenter AJ Odudu. After participating in a drinking trial involving fermented prawns and fish-eye balls, AJ finished last. This result forced her into a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney. The two women had to wear helmets filled with jungle insects while answering general knowledge questions to determine who would leave the camp immediately.

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Claire Sweeney won the elimination challenge, sending AJ Odudu home before she had even set foot in the main jungle camp. AJ appeared visibly distressed during the exit, stating she had let herself down. The abrupt departure has fueled speculation among fans regarding potential hidden twists in the season structure.

Other celebrities were not spared from difficult challenges. Football legend Wayne Rooney and Love Island star Chloe Burrows participated in the same grotesque drinking challenge. Wayne appeared to handle the situation well, while Chloe struggled alongside him. Footballer Ade Adepitan, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper also completed the trial before the elimination pair was decided.

Demographic Dominance Among Young Viewers

Despite the overall drop in total viewers, the show remains highly effective at capturing younger audiences. I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! secured an 80% share of television set viewing among the 16-34 demographic. This metric confirms that the program continues to be the most-watched non-sport television show of the year for this specific age group.

The shift to a Monday night premiere was made to avoid conflict with England football matches. This scheduling change coincided with the record-low linear ratings. However, the strong performance in the key youth demographic suggests the core fanbase remains intact even as general casual viewership fluctuates.

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The 2026 lineup features high-profile names including former footballer Wayne Rooney, actress Joanna Page, and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney. Wayne Rooney, valued at £200 million, is the highest-earning campmate. Joanna Page, known for Gavin & Stacey, is worth an estimated £3 million. Claire Sweeney, valued at £4 million, returns to the jungle after her early elimination in the launch challenge.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly continue to guide the celebrities through high-stakes physical trials. The launch included a truck challenge where celebrities scaled a moving shipping container. Claire Sweeney lost this physical contest, which directly led to her facing AJ Odudu in the subsequent mental elimination trial. The series continues at 9 pm on ITV tonight.