I'm A Celebrity premiere: Contestants' airport style reviewed by designer Lily Dowley

Before the ITV reality series starts, star designer Lily Dowley comments on the travel looks of I'm A Celebrity cast members as they arrive in Australia on 16 November.

On Monday, 16 November, the ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to screens after its cast has landed in Australia. The line‑up includes former footballer Wayne Rooney, actress and comedian Claire Sweeney, and former Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page among others. British designer Lily Dowley weighed in on the contestants' airport outfits as they departed Brisbane, Brisbane and Sydney airports, offering a fashion‑savvy take on the show's sky‑high expectations.

Air‑borne fashion: How outfits were judged

Lily Dowley explained that an ideal airport look balances comfort, practicality and a touch of polish. For her she cites matching tracksuits as "always a winner" - they meet the urge for ease while still providing a coherent aesthetic. The model applied this rule when assessing each celebrity's luggage and surroundings, noting the heat of Adelaide and the long haul to Queenscliff.

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Wardrobe highlights from the plant frontier

Claire Sweeney arrived in a snake‑print Adidas tracksuit that she paired with the same pattern on her shoes. The actor's outfit was deemed "put together" for a jungle environment because it married snug comfort with a discerning style. Chloe Burrows, on the other hand, wore a grey track‑set with a white t‑shirt and Ugg boots, chosen by Dowley for its under‑stated elegance: "Matching sets are an easy way to look effortlessly put together."

Joanna Page's first impression was a pair of leopard‑print trousers, but Dowley felt the accompanying black sweatshirt and red backpack were too informal for the cameras. She suggested a knitted jumper and chic overnight bag to "up the glamour stakes."

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Mariela Frostrup presented an earthy combination of a white T‑shirt, cotton jacket and cream fleece leggings. Dowley praised the use of blue‑green military jacket and a brown cashmere jumper, noting that the fabric added luxury to an otherwise practical single‑piece.

Ade Adepitan was seen in a black hoodie, a subtle nod to his relaxed wear. His smile and easy style were highlighted, with Dowley playing up the mental boost a grin can give a contestant.

Ricky Wilson finished the list wearing a green khaki jacket and circular glasses, in a nod to The Beatles' John Lennon. Dowley found the jacket adventurous but the tracksuit bottoms "a little drab," more at home in a school gym than on a television screen.

What the looks mean for the show's upcoming adventure

The designer's rundown demonstrates the importance of travel style in shaping audience opinions before the first episode airs. It also hints at how contestants will adapt their wardrobes from airport to jungle challenges. As the series began today, viewers can look forward to seeing these fashion debates translated into reality on the show's next two weeks of filming in the Queensland outback.