Wayne Rooney shows early sun damage during the I'm A Celebrity launch, while fans predict AJ Odudu's return after her Monday elimination.

The launch of the current I'm A Celebrity series on Monday introduced a mix of high-stakes challenges and immediate viewer reactions, with football legend Wayne Rooney becoming an instant topic of conversation. Rooney, aged 41, arrived in the Australian jungle via a dramatic helicopter skydive onto a Gold Coast beach, but his complexion quickly drew attention from the audience.

Rooney's Immediate Sunburn Reaction

Viewers noticed that Rooney appeared to have a significantly reddened face during the first episode, prompting playful mockery on social media platform X. Although the star had been in Australia for several days prior to the broadcast, fans commented that he looked sunburnt within minutes of the show's start.

Also read Wayne Rooney Overcomes Heights Fear in I'm A Celebrity Debut

One observer compared his condition to a child who had spent seven days in the Outback, while another joked that he must have skydived through a burning ring of fire to achieve such a red complexion. Despite the rapid reaction, a source revealed to The Sun that Rooney was enjoying his final nights of luxury and had caught some sun due to intermittent rain in the region.

First Bushtucker Trial Challenges

The launch episode featured two distinct groups facing brutal trials, starting with a high-stakes contest involving a moving truck. Celebrities including Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney participated in a challenge that required scaling a shipping container as it sped down an airfield runway.

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Claire Sweeney lost this physical contest, which set the stage for a subsequent head-to-head elimination trial. Meanwhile, the other group, including Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper, faced a different type of ordeal.

Elimination Controversy and Fan Predictions

The second group engaged in a revulsive drinking challenge involving fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls before AJ Odudu and Claire Sweeney faced off in a critter-filled trial. AJ Odudu, the Big Brother presenter, was eliminated after this confrontation, despite not having settled into the camp fully.

Her elimination sparked immediate speculation among fans on X, with many suggesting that her departure was a strategic twist rather than a permanent exit. Supporters believe she will return to the jungle, potentially alongside latecomer Leigh Francis, known as Keith Lemon.

Future Cast Twists and Return Rumors

Commenters on social media argued that producers often use early eliminations to create dramatic reintroductions later in the series. Fans posted various theories suggesting that AJ and the next late entrant would appear together to shake up the camp dynamics.

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While Rooney deals with the immediate physical effects of the Australian climate, the attention remains on whether the elimination rules will allow for a surprise return for the broadcaster, adding another layer of intrigue to the new season.