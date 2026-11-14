I'm A Celebrity filming reveals skydiving and moving truck trials for new cast

I'm A Celebrity producers test stars with high-risk challenges including a moving shipping container and skydiving as Ant and Dec oversee filming before the November 16 launch.

Producers of I'm A Celebrity have begun rigorous testing of this year's celebrity cast members well ahead of the show's scheduled Monday launch. While some contestants faced terrifying jumps from aircraft, others were subjected to intense physical trials on the ground that tested their nerve and agility in equal measure. The filming process, which commenced on Saturday, reveals the extreme measures taken to prepare stars for the Australian jungle environment before audiences tune in.

Moving Container Trials Test Celebrity Nerves

Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, Joanna Page from Gavin and Stacey, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney participated in a high-octane obstacle course challenge. They were required to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck that was accelerating down an airfield runway at speed. The group arrived at the airfield in stylish attire, but were quickly changed into beige sneakers and colored t-shirts for the stunt. Images from the shoot show Joanna Page appearing panicked as she clung to the side of the moving container, while Claire Sweeney navigated the course with visible determination.

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Wayne Rooney Conquers Heights with Skydive

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, 41, successfully completed a skydive to overcome his fear of heights, marking a significant personal milestone for the star. Rooney had previously booked jumps on three occasions but never stepped onto the plane. Upon landing on a picturesque white sandy beach, he flashed a huge smile, admitting that he usually avoids the sea due to fears of snakes and marine life. He expressed hope that viewers would see his genuine personality and sense of humor during the broadcast.

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Historic Inclusion of Wheelchair User Ade Adepitan

Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan is set to make history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show's 24-year run. Executive producers dedicated nine months to transforming the camp to ensure full accessibility, installing rest areas, wheelchair bays, and crutch holders. Adepitan arrived in an electric wheelchair specially designed for tough terrain and was seen greeting other contestants, including AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, and Chloe Burrows, who arrived in beach buggies. Sources report that he threw himself into the experience immediately, dispelling any doubts about his ability to join the trials.

Production Preparations and Cast Arrival Details

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were present on set as the celebrities arrived one by one. Dec was observed giggling mischievously while Ant was seen vaping after arriving via helicopter. The production team flew Adepitan to Australia in February to advise on camp adaptations, engaging in productive conversations about the 2026 series requirements. The show is scheduled to return on Monday, November 16 at 21:00, promising a season filled with historic firsts and intense physical challenges.