Severe thunderstorms forced I'm A Celebrity production to halt filming in New South Wales, leaving hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and celebrities delayed during the opening night elimination trial.

The premiere of the reality television series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! was abruptly interrupted on its opening night due to a severe electrical storm that swept through the filming location in New South Wales. The powerful weather system forced the production team to halt filming for several hours, creating a chaotic situation for both the cast and the crew involved in the launch episode.

Storm Disrupts Opening Night Elimination

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed that the production had to pause operations just before the head-to-head elimination trial, which featured contestants Claire Sweeney and AJ Odudu. The decision to stop filming was made to ensure the safety of everyone on set as the intense weather conditions developed rapidly across the jungle campsite area.

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The trial, which determines which two celebrities will be the first to leave the camp, was originally scheduled to take place much earlier in the day. However, the arrival of the storm necessitated a complete stop, causing significant delays that pushed the schedule well into the night. This disruption meant that the anticipated elimination ceremony could not proceed as planned by the afternoon.

Celebrities Delayed in Transport Vans

Claire Sweeney and AJ Odudu were forced to remain hidden inside blacked-out vans while they waited for the weather to clear. These vehicles are typically used to transport celebrities to challenge sites without revealing their location or providing clues about upcoming trials. The strict protocol to maintain secrecy meant the two stars had no choice but to wait inside the vehicles until the storm passed.

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A source close to the production described the experience for the campmates as a nightmare during their first night in the jungle. The thunder and lightning persisted for hours, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, creating an undesirable start to life in the camp. Despite the discomfort, the insider noted that the production team is accustomed to working in various weather conditions and has contingencies in place for all scenarios.

Meteorological Context and Safety Risks

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that the region was experiencing severe thunderstorms developing within a moist and unstable environment. These storms produced damaging winds, heavy rainfall capable of causing flash flooding, and giant hailstones categorized by meteorologists as being the size of a hen's egg. Such weather events pose significant risks to outdoor productions and the natural environment of the camp.

Previous storms in the Dungay area have resulted in rivers connected to the camp bursting their banks, with surrounding farms submerged in three-meter floods. The intense rainfall also leads to an infestation of blood-sucking leeches in the camp area and causes the site's creeks to flood, complicating daily life for the celebrities and crew. The production team had to navigate these environmental challenges while maintaining the integrity of the show.

Hosts Reflect on Exhausting Delay

Declan Donnelly admitted that the delay resulted in an exhausting day for the hosting duo, with the filming continuing late into the night. He mentioned that by the time production resumed, the team was delirious due to the late hour and the length of the disruption. Ant McPartlin confirmed the backstage gossip regarding the timing, noting that they were meant to shoot the trial much earlier than the late-night slot they ultimately used.

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Even after the thunder and lightning calmed down, the rain continued during the eventual filming of the trial, requiring the presenting duo to use umbrellas. Despite the technical difficulties and weather-related setbacks, the show proceeded with the elimination process, marking a dramatic start to the new series. The resilience of the hosts and crew highlighted their professionalism in handling unexpected on-set challenges.

New Cast Lineup and Return Details

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! officially returned to screens on Monday, November 16, with a robust lineup of celebrities prepared to face the jungle challenges. The new season features a diverse group of participants including Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper.

The combination of high-profile names and the dramatic start to filming has generated significant interest in the series. Despite the weather-related delays and the logistical challenges faced by the production team, the show moved forward with its opening elimination. The resilience shown by the cast and crew in the face of severe weather sets a tone of endurance for the upcoming weeks of competition in the Australian bush.