Severe thunderstorms force I'm A Celebrity production to pause in Dungay, NSW, leaving celebs stuck in vans during the opening night elimination trial.

Production of the reality television series I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was forced into a complete standstill on Sunday night after a severe electrical storm swept through the filming location. The intense weather conditions caused significant disruptions during the opening night events in Dungay, New South Wales, requiring the temporary suspension of all on-location activities to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. The sudden break in filming occurred precisely before the first head-to-head elimination trial was scheduled to take place, creating an unplanned pause in the show's launch sequence.

Production Halts During Elimination Trial

The primary interruption occurred when participants Claire Sweeney and AJ Odudu were prepared to enter the head-to-head elimination trial, a high-stakes challenge designed to determine which celebrity would leave the jungle camp first. Both celebrities had been transported in blacked-out vans to prevent them from seeing clues about their upcoming challenges, but they remained inside these vehicles while the storm raged. Production teams were unable to proceed with the trial due to the dangerous weather, leaving the two contestants stranded in their transport vehicles until conditions improved enough to allow for safe movement and filming.

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Hosts Reveal Exhaustion and Delays

Series hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly later disclosed the extent of the disruptions during a social media broadcast following the launch show. Declan Donnelly admitted that the day had been exceptionally exhausting for the entire team due to the unforeseen delays. Ant McPartlin explained that the elimination trial was originally scheduled to happen much earlier in the day, but the terrible electrical storm forced everyone to wait for hours. By the time filming could finally resume, the late hour had left the presenters feeling delirious from the long wait and the stress of managing the unpredictable situation.

Storm Characteristics and Local Conditions

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that the severe thunderstorms developed within a moist and unstable atmospheric environment, producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall that posed risks of flash flooding. The storm also generated giant hailstones, which meteorologists define as precipitation larger than the size of a hen's egg. These severe weather patterns are particularly challenging for jungle camps because the intense rain can lead to infestations of blood-sucking leeches and cause local creeks to swell rapidly, complicating the daily operations of the show.

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Historical Weather Impact on Jungle Camp

Weather-related disruptions are not new to the I'm A Celebrity jungle camp, as previous seasons have faced similar challenges from severe storms. Past incidents have seen rivers connected to the campsite burst their banks, resulting in significant flooding. In some instances, farms in the surrounding area of Dungay were submerged under three-metre floods, highlighting the potential scale of weather impacts on the region. The production team has stated they are experienced in working under all weather conditions and have established contingencies for such scenarios, ensuring that filming can eventually proceed despite the initial chaos.

Season Lineup and Return Date

Despite the chaotic start, the series I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! officially returned on Monday, November 16, with a strong lineup of new participants. The cast joining the jungle camp includes Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper. The resilience of the production team and the hosts ensured that the show could continue, even after the initial weather-induced delays threatened to derail the opening night festivities.