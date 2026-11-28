Viewers express frustration over Mariella Frostrup's repeated voting for Bushtucker trials following her conflict with AJ Odudu. Analysis of fan reactions and upcoming schedule details.

Television audiences on Friday night directed sharp criticism toward Mariella Frostrup after she was voted to participate in another Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity . The broadcaster, aged 64, faced intense backlash from fans who labeled the repetitive outcome as "boring" and urged producers to select different celebrities for the jungle challenges.

Fan Outcry Over Repeated Trial Votes

Following the announcement by hosts Ant and Dec , viewers took to social media platform X to voice their displeasure. Multiple users commented that the public had become fatigued by seeing Mariella Frostrup undertake these difficult tasks. One prominent message read, "OMG STOP VOTING FOR MARIELLA!!! THIS IS GETTING BORING. VOTE FOR OTHER CELEBS TO DO THE TRIAL." Other observers echoed these sentiments, stating, "This is so boring now. Don't want to watch Mariella doing any more trials," and questioning the necessity of her continued participation in the physical challenges.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Faces Crocodile Trial Amid Controversy and Complaints

Conflict With AJ Odudu Influences Voting

This surge in negative viewer sentiment appears linked to an ongoing controversy between Mariella Frostrup and fellow contestant AJ Odudu . The 38-year-old presenter had previously accused Mariella Frostrup of being "aggressive and dramatic" during a dispute regarding cooking duties within the camp. The tension escalated further when Mariella Frostrup criticized Claire Sweeney 's culinary choices, prompting Ant and Dec to announce the trial vote immediately after the disagreement.

Mariella Frostrup appeared stunned by the result, remarking, "I don't even know how to react." Despite earlier expressing fear that the voting would worsen after breaking down in tears during a previous trial, the public response indicated a desire to shift focus away from her. Many fans argued that her repeated selection was no longer funny, with one viewer noting, "It's just not funny that Mariella is getting voted time and time again."

Cooking Dispute Stirs Camp Controversy

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The friction within the camp intensified when the celebrities earned 12 stars for their camp performance, resulting in a whole hare for dinner. Claire Sweeney , serving as the camp chef, announced her intention to fry the meat. Mariella Frostrup immediately intervened, suggesting that stewing the meat would be a superior cooking method. Claire Sweeney ignored this advice and proceeded with her original plan.

Although Mariella Frostrup later stepped back and allowed the cooking process to continue without further interference, her initial intervention divided the audience. While some viewers praised her culinary insight, others criticized her for being overbearing. Comments ranged from "Mariella not saying anything and stepping away, that's growth x" to frustrations that she "can't help herself putting her 2 pence in." Claire Sweeney later admitted that Mariella Frostrup was correct about the cooking method, but the damage to her popularity regarding trial votes had already been done.

Next Steps and Show Rules

Despite the controversy, Mariella Frostrup had previously broken a streak of trials by winning the "Park of Peril" challenge and securing 12 stars for her camp. Under a new rule implemented last year, contestants are entitled to a mandatory break if voted for two consecutive trials. However, the voting public effectively nullified this rest period on Friday night. Meanwhile, other celebrities such as AJ , Wayne , Ricky , and Leomie recently triumphed in the "Toxic Terror" trial, demonstrating that the public is capable of supporting a wider range of camp members if they choose to do so.