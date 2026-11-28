Viewers express frustration over Mariella Frostrup being voted for another Bushtucker trial, citing boredom and desire for other celebrities to participate.

I'm A Celeb viewers have expressed significant frustration over Mariella Frostrup's repeated Bushtucker trial selections and her intervention in Claire Sweeney's cooking of a hare. The controversy has dominated social media discussions following the latest episode broadcast on Friday night. Many fans argued that the journalist's constant involvement in the jungle challenges has become monotonous and tedious. The backlash was further fueled by a contentious interaction involving dinner preparations within the camp.

The journalist, aged 64, found herself in the spotlight once again when presenters Ant and Dec announced that the public had voted for her to undertake another jungle challenge. This decision came despite a brief respite granted to her under a new show regulation designed to prevent consecutive trial participations. Upon hearing the results, Mariella appeared visibly stunned, stating that she did not know how to react to being chosen for the challenge again so soon. The announcement sparked an immediate and vocal response from the home audience on social media platform X.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Faces Crocodile Trial Amid Controversy and Complaints

Many users urged the viewing public to stop selecting Mariella for the trials, arguing that the repetition had become monotonous. Comments included pleas to vote for other celebrities instead, with fans describing the situation as annoying and questioning the point of continuing to vote for her. The sentiment reflected a growing fatigue among the fanbase regarding her frequent involvement in the dangerous jungle tasks. The social media response highlighted a divided audience, with many fans expressing frustration over what they perceived as Mariella's inability to stay out of other contestants' business.

This wave of viewer disapproval follows earlier tensions involving presenter AJ Odudu, aged 38. The two had previously been involved in a dispute over cooking duties, during which Mariella described AJ as aggressive and dramatic. This incident had already drawn attention and contributed to the negative sentiment surrounding her time in the jungle camp. The recent conflict arose when the campmates won a whole hare for dinner after earning 12 stars in the previous challenge. Claire Sweeney announced her intention to fry the hare, prompting Mariella to intervene and suggest that stewing the meat would be a better culinary approach.

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Although Mariella eventually stepped back and allowed Claire to proceed with her original plan, the initial interference sparked debate among viewers. Some critics found Mariella's unsolicited advice irritating and unnecessary, while others praised her for stepping away and acknowledged that her cooking suggestion was ultimately correct. Claire later admitted the stew method would have been superior, yet the dominant narrative online remained one of fatigue. Critics argued that she often meddles in kitchen decisions, causing unnecessary friction within the camp, while a segment of the audience appreciated her growth in allowing Claire to handle the cooking without further interference.

This backlash contrasts with the immediate aftermath of her previous trial, where Mariella had broken down in tears following public votes. She subsequently conquered the Park of Peril challenge, winning 12 stars for the camp, which qualified her for a mandatory break under the new rules introduced last year. These rules stipulate that a contestant must take a pause if voted for in two consecutive trials. However, the public's decision to vote for her again on Friday night effectively nullified this protection, returning the show to its standard format. The incident underscores the intense scrutiny and emotional volatility inherent in reality television competitions.

While attention focused on Mariella's repeated selections, other contestants achieved significant success during the same episode. AJ Odudu, Wayne Rooney, Ricky Wilson, and Leomie Anderson participated in the Toxic Terror Bushtucker Trial. Their performance was highly successful, resulting in the camp earning another 12 stars for their efforts. This achievement allowed the group to enjoy a whole hare for dinner, setting the stage for the culinary disagreements that followed. The challenge saw the campmates tasked with removing stars from toxic barrels full of slime before the stars were passed down through chambers full of critters.

Wayne Rooney left Ant and Dec surprised at his nonchalant response to being covered with green ants. The football star told the hosts that the sensation felt like a machine which helps you recover when you are injured, noting little vibrations. With all the stars having successfully made it to the chamber stage, Ant and Dec informed the sportsman that the pressure was all on him. Wayne replied with a cheerful comment, keeping the conversation light despite the difficult conditions. He eventually knuckled down and got the job done, with the delighted four contestants managing to win all 12 stars for the camp.

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Elsewhere in the episode, Sharky sacrificed his phone call so that others could get time with their loved ones. He admitted to feeling weird being the only one to not talk to his family, noting that it was strange seeing everyone else feel refreshed from their calls. He mentioned that he had been hearing about their family members the whole time he was in camp, and seeing their reactions was amazing. This moment highlighted the emotional toll of the competition on the contestants away from the trials.

Joanna Page also reflected on her role in Love Actually, revealing that her sex scene co-star Martin Freeman was behind the real reason why she took the job. She explained that Martin had just been in The Office, so she assumed he could not be a pervert, which was the reason she accepted the part. She described her experience as half easy to do and half scary, before revealing that co-star Liam Neeson gave her great advice. He told her not to let the production take too much from her and to stay strong.

The public's reaction to Mariella's voting streak suggests a potential shift in audience preferences, with fans calling for greater variety in trial participations. This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative of the current season. As the show continues, the balance between creating dramatic content and maintaining viewer engagement remains a critical factor for producers. The incident highlights the delicate nature of managing contestant dynamics and public perception in a high-stakes reality environment.

The show's producers face the ongoing challenge of keeping the audience engaged while managing the expectations of fans who want fresh challenges and diverse interactions. The recurring theme of Mariella's trials and her interpersonal conflicts with other campmates has become a focal point of the season's drama. Whether this will lead to changes in how trials are assigned or how contestant interactions are managed remains to be seen. The episode served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of reality television and the power of the public vote to shape the course of the competition.