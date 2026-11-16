Claire Sweeney becomes the first star eliminated from I'm A Celebrity before entering camp during the opening night challenge hosted by Ant and Dec.

Claire Sweeney has become the first celebrity to depart the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle, being eliminated before she even reached the camp. The elimination occurred during the dramatic opening episode that aired on Monday night, marking a shocking start to the new series.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known collectively as Ant and Dec, immediately plunged the twelve new contestants into high-stakes physical challenges. The first group to arrive included Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney. They were driven along dirt tracks to a remote runway, where they faced a terrifying test involving a speeding truck. Simultaneously, a second group featuring Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper arrived via skydive.

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The Opening Night Truck Challenge

The initial trial required the first group to scale a large shipping container loaded onto a truck as it hurtled down an airfield runway at speed. The hosts warned that the loser of this specific challenge would face a head-to-head elimination trial against the loser of the second group. The second group faced a separate, equally daunting drinking challenge. Ant and Dec explicitly stated that the two losers would go head-to-head, with the ultimate loser leaving the show immediately without spending a single night in camp.

During the truck challenge, Claire Sweeney finished in last place. This result forced her into the elimination match against the loser from Wayne Rooney's group. The pressure was intense as the entire cast and audience watched to see who would exit the jungle before the main three-week Bushtucker Trials began. Claire's poor performance in the physical stunt directly led to her departure.

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Wayne Rooney's Jungle Debut

Meanwhile, former footballer Wayne Rooney entered the jungle with significant personal transformations. At forty-one years old, Rooney has been open about his lifestyle overhaul, which includes stopping alcohol consumption for six months. He told The Mail on Sunday that quitting drinking has improved his marriage to wife Coleen Rooney and his overall mental health. He noted that Coleen is happy with the changes and that his skin has improved due to better diet and routine.

Despite speculation that Rooney was using weight-loss injections, he insisted his physical changes were due to simple dietary adjustments and training. This renewed sense of well-being accompanies his entry into the show, where he faces the same gruesome trials as his peers. Coleen Rooney posted a supportive message on social media before the broadcast, wishing him luck and sharing a photo of the couple from a recent date.

Cast Profiles and Future Trials

The remaining eleven celebrities will now proceed to camp for the full three-week duration. Joanna Page, best known for her role in Gavin & Stacey, and other survivors must now prepare for the gruelling Bushtucker Trials. Claire Sweeney, aged fifty-five and worth an estimated £4million, exits after a brief stint, while Rooney joins a lineup that includes Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Jack Skipper, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, and Leomie Anderson.

The series continues with the remaining cast facing unknown horrors in the Australian jungle. Viewers will watch to see if the surviving stars can handle the psychological and physical demands of the show. The elimination of Claire Sweeney sets a high bar for the difficulty of the opening challenges, signaling that no celebrity is safe from an early exit.