Comedian Shappi Khorsandi has called for Mariella Frostrup to be removed from I'm A Celebrity, accusing her of racism after Frostrup called campmate AJ Odudu aggressive. Producers defend their handling of the situation as viewers complain.

A significant controversy has erupted surrounding the popular reality television series I'm A Celebrity, focusing on contestant Mariella Frostrup and the allegations of racial insensitivity leveled against her.

Complaints filed against Mariella Frostrup

The incident began when more than eight hundred viewers lodged formal complaints with the media regulator regarding Frostrup's alleged bullying behavior toward fellow campmate AJ Odudu. During a heated exchange concerning cooking duties, Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive, a comment that sparked immediate backlash. Shappi Khorsandi, a comedian and former contestant from the 2017 season of the show, publicly condemned Frostrup, arguing that the behavior constituted racism rather than simple interpersonal conflict.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Confronts Race Row Accusations on I'm A Celebrity

Khorsandi expressed her frustration on social media, stating that removing Frostrup from the show would have been beneficial for the public discourse on race in media. She accused the production team of prioritizing dramatic edit over ethical responsibility, suggesting that they allowed the situation to escalate to generate controversy rather than protecting the victim of the alleged microaggression.

The debate highlights a stark contrast in how the production handles offensive conduct, drawing comparisons to previous instances where contestants were removed for different reasons. Khorsandi pointed to the early exit of YouTuber Jack Maynard in a prior season, whose offensive tweets from his teenage years led to his immediate dismissal. She argued that the severity of Frostrup's comments warranted a similar response, regardless of whether the speaker was conscious of the racist undertones of her words.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production defends duty of care

In response to the growing outcry, a spokesperson for the production emphasized their commitment to duty of care, noting that staff monitor all interactions around the clock. They stated that any breach of acceptable behavior results in immediate intervention, though no further action was taken against Frostrup in this specific instance.

Odudu herself later accepted an apology from Frostrup, noting that the term aggressive had been triggering for her, yet the broader conversation about representation and language in reality television continues to intensify. In unrelated entertainment news, Harriet Sperling, wife of Peter Phillips, attended an early Christmas concert at St James's Church in London, where she dazzled in a velvet green coat.

Olly Murs targets The Traitors role

The event featured readings by notable figures including Naomi Watts and Minnie Driver, and supported charitable causes in disadvantaged communities. Meanwhile, pop singer Olly Murs revealed his desire to compete on the BBC series The Traitors, citing a strategic interest in the game dynamics despite his busy schedule with charity events.

Additionally, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood discussed his immersive approach to pantomime, where he remains in character during call times to maintain the necessary emotional state for performance. These diverse stories reflect the ongoing intersection of celebrity culture, public accountability, and holiday festivities in the current media landscape.