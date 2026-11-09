I'm A Celebrity Cast Arrive in Australia for Historic Series

Ade Adepitan and Leomie Anderson join the I'm A Celebrity cast in Brisbane. The Paralympian makes history as the first wheelchair user on the ITV reality show.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan and Victoria's Secret Angel Leomie Anderson have arrived in Australia ahead of the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The pair landed at Brisbane Airport, marking a significant moment for the long-running ITV reality competition. Adepitan is set to make broadcasting history as the first wheelchair user to camp in the show's 23-year existence. The series production team worked extensively to adapt the jungle camp infrastructure to ensure full accessibility for the 53-year-old star.

Ade Adepitan Makes History in Jungle

Ade Adepitan's participation represents a major milestone for the television program. The Paralympian lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at the age of 15 months. Despite the physical challenges, he arrived in high spirits and joked about his purpose in Australia, claiming he was there to advise on the 2027 Australian Tap Dancing Festival. He emphasized his commitment to the experience, stating he intends to give it his all and throw the kitchen sink at the challenge.

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When asked about potential encounters with local wildlife, particularly snakes, he quipped that he might make a film about them if they appear on his plate. He also noted that he will likely miss time with his family and tap dancing the most while away in the jungle. The production adjustments made for him are unprecedented in the show's history, ensuring he can participate fully in the camp activities alongside other celebrities.

Leomie Anderson Returns to Survival TV

Victoria's Secret Angel Leomie Anderson also touched down in Brisbane ahead of her jungle stint. The model, who debuted in 2011 after being scouted at age 14, walked for major brands including Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Burberry, and Moschino. She became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019, making her the first Black British Angel, an achievement she previously described as something she never thought would come true.

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Anderson recently had a second chance to showcase her survival skills after being the first contestant eliminated from the Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt last year. She attempted to throw off the scent that she was participating in the Australian show by claiming she was there simply to see the sights. Regarding the local wildlife, she stated she would take her chances with the snakes and bugs, showing a relaxed attitude toward the jungle environment.

Wayne Rooney and Cast Lineup Details

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney was the first star to arrive at Brisbane Airport, accompanied by his manager Paul Stretford. Rooney, 41, wore a grey tracksuit and appeared laden with luggage. He expressed excitement about being in Australia for the first time, noting he had previously planned a trip to Thailand that did not materialize. When asked about karaoke, he giggled at the suggestion of performing in the jungle.

Rooney follows in the footsteps of his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as runner-up on I'm A Celebrity in 2024. The complete cast lineup includes Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper. Rooney has already bonded with Love Island star Chloe Burrows following their previous appearance together in the Soccer Aid charity football match.

Series Launch and Broadcast Information

The survival reality show, presented by Declan Donnelly, 51, and Ant McPartlin, 50, returns to ITV on Monday, November 16. The filming location is Dungay, New House Wales. Last year's series launched with 11.3 million viewers. Across all platforms, the 2025 series reached 23.4 million people, representing 38 percent of the TV population. The program continues to attract high-profile celebrities ready to face the jungle challenges.

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Adepitan brings a rich background in sports and television to the cast. He won a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece, while competing with the Team GB wheelchair basketball team. He later trekked through diverse terrains in Nicaragua for the 2005 BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries. In July, he played wheelchair rugby with Prince Harry ahead of the next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham, showcasing his continued athletic involvement.

Sharmarke Mohamud, known as Sharky, arrived at the airport a couple of hours after Rooney. The 30-year-old YouTuber joins the other celebrities in preparing for the jungle ordeal. The series is anticipated to draw significant audiences given the historic nature of Adepitan's inclusion and the star power of Rooney and Anderson. Fans are waiting to see how the adapted camp facilities support the new campmate throughout the weeks of filming.