ITV Completes Bespoke Jungle Adaptations as Paralympian Ade Adepitan Enters I'm A Celebrity Camp

I'm A Celebrity produces extensive camp modifications for Ade Adepitan, the first wheelchair user in the show's history, following online backlash.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan has officially entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle, marking a historic milestone as the first wheelchair user to join the show in its 24-year run. The 53-year-old television presenter stepped into the Australian campsite to begin his journey alongside a new cast that includes Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. His entry represents a significant shift in the reality television landscape, challenging long-standing norms about accessibility in extreme environments.

Reality star Tasha Ghouri has publicly defended Ade against cruel online trolling following his arrival. The deaf actress, who received a cochlear implant at age five, took to Instagram to criticize derogatory remarks directed at the Paralympian. She described it as heartbreaking that society is still debating the capabilities of disabled individuals in 2026, urging the public to focus on strengths rather than limitations.

Also read ITV Adapts Jungle for Ade Adepita as First Wheelchair User on I'm A Celebrity 2026

Ghouri emphasized that representation is vital and that people with disabilities deserve to be celebrated without constantly proving their eligibility. She drew from her own experiences with ableism to highlight the damaging nature of negative attitudes toward disability. Her support aligns with the network's broader efforts to provide a level playing field for all contestants in the jungle.

ITV producers have invested nine months in transforming the Australian campsite to ensure full accessibility for Ade. The production team traveled to Australia in February to consult on bespoke adaptations, ensuring the environment met his specific physical needs. These extensive changes include installing dedicated rest areas, wheelchair bays, and specialized holders for his crutches throughout the camp.

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Significant structural adjustments were made to the famous jungle shower, including the installation of a stair lift to provide Ade with access. Producers noted that his requirements are unique and distinct from general disability needs, requiring a collaborative and educational approach to design. The team worked to ensure that every aspect of the camp, from paths to facilities, accommodates his mobility without compromise.

The campsite now features three wheelchairs and three sets of crutches specifically allocated for Ade's use. He also has access to two additional wheelchairs, including an electric model designed for traversing challenging terrain such as beaches. The production team modified the angles of the steps to facilitate easier movement with crutches and widened all pathways throughout the jungle to accommodate his wheelchair.

Water coolers have been lowered to a more accessible height, and new resting zones have been created along the route from the camp to the creek. To replace the traditional treehouse, which is not accessible, producers introduced a swing area that Ade can use. These changes reflect a commitment to inclusivity that extends beyond basic compliance to genuine accommodation.

One executive producer described the adaptation process as an eye-opening experience that highlighted the diversity of individual needs. They explained that Ade's specific needs are bespoke to him and are not the same as everyone with disabilities. This collaborative approach has been a real eye opener for the production team, ensuring that Ade can participate fully in the show's challenges alongside his peers.

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Ade lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at the age of 15 months, a fact that underscores the significance of his historic inclusion. His entry into the jungle was scheduled for Monday, marking a major milestone for representation on British television. The modifications ensure that he can engage with the show's activities in a way that was previously impossible for wheelchair users.

The campaign against ableism supported by Tasha Ghouri aligns with the network's efforts to normalize disability in mainstream media. By making these extensive modifications, ITV has set a new precedent for accessibility in reality television. The positive response from viewers and advocates suggests that this move will inspire further changes in how inclusive entertainment is produced.