Tensions rise in the jungle as Mariella Frostrup clashes with AJ Odudu and Joanna Page storms out. Read about the cooking disputes and emotional breakdowns in the camp.

Journalist Margaret Mary Frostrup engaged in a heated confrontation with fellow I'm A Celebrity participant AJ Odudu during the Thursday night broadcast, marking the latest escalation of discord within the jungle camp. This incident occurred just one day after actress Joanna Page was forced to leave the communal area due to overwhelming stress triggered by Frostrup's commanding presence and vocal style.

The argument centered on dinner preparation duties, with the 64-year-old journalist firmly asserting her authority as the self-appointed head chef. She rejected suggestions from Odudu and model Leomie Anderson, citing an inability to cope with interference in her culinary process.

Also read Joanna Page Quits I'm A Celeb Camp Over Mariella Frostrup Clash

Cooking Dispute Escalates Quickly

When Odudu attempted to assist with the evening meal, Frostrup immediately shut down the effort, stating that such collaboration was exactly what she could not handle. She later explained to the Bush Telegraph that she never intrudes on another person's kitchen space when they are cooking a meal for her.

The journalist further elaborated on her position by noting that successful chef duos are rare. She emphasized that there is a specific reason why people do not frequently work together in professional kitchens, implying that the dynamics required for such teamwork are difficult to manage.

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Joanna Page Exits Camp in Distress

The atmosphere had already been soured the previous night when Joanna Page, aged 49, abruptly walked away from the campfire discussion. The Gavin & Stacey star cited Frostrup's voice as a primary source of her agitation, declaring that she could no longer listen to it without severe mental strain.

Page sought solitude and encountered singer Ricky Wilson, who offered immediate emotional support. She confessed to the Vice frontman that the situation was incredibly stressful, causing her to become emotional and cry, especially as she noted that she was already dealing with the onset of her menstrual cycle.

Conflicting Views on Camp Dynamics

Ricky Wilson, 48, provided a stabilizing presence for Page, wrapping an arm around her and urging her to stay strong. He offered unwavering reassurance that he would always be there for her support. Meanwhile, Frostrup appeared visibly upset during the cooking dispute, telling campmate Claire Sweeney that her mind was spinning.

Claire Sweeney later acknowledged the awkwardness of the situation, admitting she kept her head down to avoid involvement. Odudu also expressed her desire not to be imposing, highlighting the tension that arose from her attempt to help rather than hinder the chef.

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Pre-Vote Sentiment and Future Steps

The ongoing friction has solidified Frostrup's status as the favorite to be the first celebrity voted out of the camp. This prediction is backed by betting odds, with Ladbrokes listing the journalist as the least likely to win at 66 to 1.

Before the cooking rows, Frostrup had also drawn criticism for her questioning of comedian Jack Skipper regarding his anxiety and use of humor as a defense mechanism. With the first vote-outs scheduled for next week ahead of the November 16, 2026 season launch, the camp remains a volatile environment where interpersonal conflicts continue to dominate the daily schedule.