I'm A Celebrity camp braces for hail, flash flooding before launch

ITV's I'm A Celebrity filming site in Dungay, New South Wales, faces heavy rain, hailstones the size of a hen's egg, and strong winds on 11 and 12 November, risking damage and flooding ahead of the show's premiere on 16 November.

I'm A Celebrity, the popular ITV programme presented by Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, is set to launch on 16 November from its camp in Dungay, New South Wales. Five days earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology threatens the site with 5 to 15 millimetres of rainfall, strong gusts, giant hailstones and the prospect of flash flooding.

Storm details and potential damage

The warning, released on 11 November, identified damaging winds, giant hailstones the size of a hen's egg and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding in parts of New South Wales. Meteorologists noted that the downburst could saturate camp creeks, leading to sudden rises in water levels.

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Earlier storms in the region have seen rivers surge above flood stages, submerging surrounding farms in up to three metres of water. The combination of intense rain and high winds could leave the I'm A Celebrity set exposed to structural stress and landslides.

Production team prepares contingency plans

A production source confirmed to the Daily Mail that the crew is experienced in handling all weather conditions. They have contingency plans for "any weather scenario" and are working to reinforce the camp before contestants arrive.

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The source added, "Never underestimate the Gold Coast weather; it can go from 30 degrees heat to storms in minutes." The team is organising protective measures, such as securing tents, reinforcing shelters and monitoring real‑time weather feeds.

Impact on contestants and local residents

Contestants listed for this season include Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis and Jack Skipper. The weather could mean they arrive at a wet and soggy camp, potentially delaying their orientation and the opening sequence of the launch episode.

The State Emergency Service has urged local residents to stay indoors, keep away from windows and safeguard children and pets in anticipation of heavy rain and possible floods.

Next steps and broadcast schedule

ITV plans to begin filming on 12 November, with the launch episode scheduled for 16 November. Production will monitor the storm developments closely and adjust the filming timetable if necessary. The next day, the show will return to audiences after a brief hiatus, bringing the drama of camp life to ITV viewers nationwide.