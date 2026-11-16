I'm A Celebrity 2026: Wayne Rooney Conquers Heights, Joanna Page Delivers Comedy Gold in Series Launch

The 2026 I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! series opens with Wayne Rooney overcoming his fear of heights and Joanna Page referencing Gavin and Stacey during the first Bushtucker Trials on the Gold Coast.

The inaugural episode of the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! officially aired on Monday night, marking the beginning of another season of challenges and celebrity confessions in the Australian bush. Actress Joanna Page made an immediate impression during the opening Bushtucker Trial by integrating a humorous nod to her most iconic television role into the high-stakes physical contest.

Joanna Page competed alongside fellow campmates including Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Claire Sweeney, and Leomie Anderson for the first challenge of the season. The trial required the celebrities to scale the side of a supersized truck while it was being driven at high speed around an airfield. The objective was to race to the roof to set off flares, a task designed to win essential meals for the entire camp.

Also read Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala as Wayne Skydives in I'm A Celebrity

Joanna Page Brings Gavin and Stacey Humor

As the Gavin and Stacey star scrambled up the moving vehicle, she was visibly terrified, screaming throughout the intense physical exertion. Upon reaching the roof, Joanna Page delivered a direct reference to her character Stacey Shipman, shouting the famous catchphrase, Now what is occurrin. The moment caused hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to burst into hysterics, providing a light-hearted contrast to the danger of the trial.

Wayne Rooney Overcomes Fear of Heights

While the truck challenge tested the campmates' upper body strength and courage, Wayne Rooney faced a different kind of terror as he took on a terrifying skydive. The England football legend has a known history of acrophobia, having previously booked helicopter jumps on three separate occasions only to cancel at the last moment. This time, however, he successfully conquered his phobia as part of his first I'm A Celebrity challenge.

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A source close to the production noted that Wayne Rooney had always been nervous regarding heights and helicopters, making the skydiving trial an obvious choice for the producers. To the surprise of many, Rooney loved the experience, touching down on a beach on the Gold Coast with a huge beaming smile. The successful jump was expected to generate significant television drama and engagement from viewers at home.

Gruesome Trials and Lifestyle Overhauls

Across the Gold Coast, six other stars, including AJ Odudu, Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper, were confronted with a disgusting culinary challenge. They were presented with Prawn Star Martinis, a vile cocktail that they were forced to drink through a straw and then spit back out into a bucket. The hosts complained of a massive waft of fish, but the celebrities faced a grimmer experience as they gagged through the task.

Wayne Rooney, who is worth £200 million and is the highest-paid campmate of this year, also opened up about his recent lifestyle overhaul prior to entering camp. He revealed to The Mail on Sunday that he has stopped drinking for six months, a decision that has significantly improved his marriage to his wife Coleen. He stated that their relationship is in a much better and happier place due to his changes.

Rooney insisted that his physical transformation and improved health were not the result of weight-loss jabs, but rather simple lifestyle adjustments. By cutting out alcohol and improving his diet, he reported eating the healthiest he has ever eaten. He explained that these changes have benefited his skin and mental well-being, allowing him to get back into a strict routine of training.

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Star Profiles and Competition Outlook

The 2026 cast features a diverse array of high-profile personalities, each bringing their own unique story to the jungle. Rooney, aged 41, is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, having won five league titles and achieved the unique milestone of recording both 200 goals and 100 assists in the competition.

Joanna Page, aged 49, is an actress and presenter best known for her role as Stacey Shipman. She is estimated to be worth £3 million and recently won the 21st series of Taskmaster earlier this year, adding another accolade to her impressive career. Her comedic timing has already set a high bar for entertainment in the camp.

Claire Sweeney, aged 55, brings a wealth of television experience to the series. Worth an estimated £4 million, Sweeney found fame playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside in 1991. Her career includes roles in Coronation Street and West End musicals such as Chicago and Guys and Dolls, as well as appearances on Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice. The competition continues to unfold as the campmates settle into life in the Australian bush.