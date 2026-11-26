Mariella Frostrup conquers the Park of Peril Bushtucker Trial, earning 12 stars for camp. The victory follows intense public scrutiny over her dispute with AJ Odudu.

Broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, delivered a triumphant performance during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity 2026, successfully completing the grueling Park of Peril challenge to secure 12 stars for her camp. The victory provided a stark emotional contrast to the previous day, when the public voted her to face another Bushtucker Trial following a highly controversial dispute with fellow contestant AJ Odudu.

The journalist, who had been seen breaking down in tears after the vote, emerged from the trial covered in rotten fruit, vegetables, fish guts, crickets, and cockroaches. Despite the slime and filth, Frostrup beamed with delight, punching the air in celebration. She later told hosts Ant and Dec she felt triumphant before returning to camp to share the positive news with her teammates.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Faces Backlash for 'Triggered' Comment to AJ Odudu

Frostrup Overcomes Public Vote Controversy

This success came just hours after Frostrup was forced to endure the emotional fallout of being selected for a fourth Bushtucker Trial. The vote was a direct consequence of the backlash surrounding her argument with Odudu, where she described the television presenter as aggressive. The tension had previously resulted in zero stars for the camp during an earlier all-or-nothing challenge, forcing them to subsist on rice and beans.

Frostrup was visibly consoled by campmate Joanna Page during the initial emotional breakdown. The situation had been exacerbated by the fact that she had already failed a challenge earlier in the week, leaving the camp in a precarious position before the public decided her fate for the evening.

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Odudu Dispute Sparks Off-The-Shelf Debate

The controversy originated from a heated exchange over cooking duties, where Frostrup accused Odudu, aged 38, of being aggressive and dramatic, leaving the younger celebrity in tears. The incident prompted Ofcom to receive 887 formal complaints, highlighting the severity of the public reaction to the on-screen conflict.

The argument ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms, with many viewers raising accusations of racism regarding the interaction, while others argued the incident was not race-related. The Daily Mail reported that producers intervened to speak with both women, yet viewers noted that Frostrup appeared to struggle with understanding the full implications of her apology.

Support From Celebrities And Campmates

Despite the friction, Odudu received significant backing from her celebrity peers. During Tuesday night's show, Frostrup attempted to clear the air with Odudu, but the conversation concluded with the broadcaster remarking that Odudu did not take an apology well. This comment further fueled the perception of defensiveness from Frostrup among the audience.

The ongoing tension has overshadowed other aspects of the jungle experience, with the Loose Women presenter still facing scrutiny despite attempts to move past the incident. The dispute remains a central narrative thread in the current series, influencing public voting patterns and camp dynamics.

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Rooneys Support And New Jungle Challenges

Elsewhere in the jungle, Coleen Rooney and her sons Kit, aged ten, and Cass, aged eight, traveled to Australia to support Wayne Rooney ahead of the upcoming evictions. The WAG, whose husband is competing in the 2026 series, shared a photo of the boys on Instagram, confirming their arrival in Oz. Coleen, aged 40, revealed on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked that she had been jealous watching her partner compete, noting she had watched episodes with former England teammates Michael Carrick and John O'Shea.

Wayne Rooney, aged 41, aimed to outperform his wife, who finished as runner-up in the 2024 series. He participated in the Jungle Hotline challenge alongside campmate Chloe Burrows. The pair were instructed to follow red doors in sequence to win a treat, which resulted in crumpets for the camp.

Numerous Obstacles In Jungle Hotline

The challenge required Rooney and Burrows to navigate a series of difficult physical obstacles. They began by wading through a huge multi-colored ball pit to find a ball containing a key. This unlocked the second door, leading to further chambers containing molasses pits, hanging chains, and a room filled with feathers.

Each stage of the course demanded effort and speed. In the final chamber, the celebrities had to dig through sand to locate a golden phone box door. This final task allowed them to call Kiosk Kev, completing the mission and securing the reward for their campmates after a demanding day in the Australian outback.