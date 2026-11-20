Tensions rise in the I'm A Celebrity camp as Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu argue over kitchen control, while Joanna Page seeks comfort from Ricky Wilson amid camp conflicts.

Host and resident chef Mariella Frostrup found herself in a heated dispute with new camp entrant AJ Odudu over who would manage the evening meal. The conflict erupted in the I'm A Celebrity camp in Australia, where culinary responsibilities became a flashpoint for interpersonal friction. This exchange highlights the intense social dynamics at play during the 2026 series of the reality television show.

Kitchen Authority Dispute Between Frostrup and Odudu

Mariella Frostrup attempted to delegate cooking duties to AJ Odudu, who had recently arrived in camp alongside late entry Leigh Francis. Mariella asked if she wanted to take over the cooking, to which AJ responded that she would do whatever was required. Mariella then clarified that since no one was officially in charge, she was happy for AJ to step up if she wished. AJ insisted she was willing to do anything, but Mariella reminded her that the role required preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner, not just one meal. AJ later described the interaction as confusing kitchen drama, noting that she was new and unsure how the other campers communicated.

Also read Mariella Frostrup's Children Warned of Jungle Row Tensions With Joanna Page

Joanna Page Seeks Solace With Ricky Wilson

Meanwhile, actress Joanna Page expressed extreme distress regarding Mariella Frostrup's leadership style around the campfire. Joanna announced she could no longer listen to Mariella's voice and walked away to escape the noise. She encountered singer Ricky Wilson and confided in him about her stress levels. Joanna revealed she was emotional and near tears, mentioning that her period had started, which contributed to her sensitivity. Ricky Wilson offered reassurance and physical comfort by putting his arm around her. This moment underscored the significant strain Mariella's presence was placing on other cast members.

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Public Reaction To Culinary Mishaps and Camp Drama

AJ Odudu's first attempt at cooking resulted in burnt beans, which caused concern for Mariella Frostrup. Viewers on social media platform X reacted with amusement, suggesting that too many cooks were spoiling the broth. Some fans criticized Mariella for acting as if she had been cooking in the jungle for weeks. Others theorized that Mariella wanted to see AJ fail so the public would beg for her to take control. Despite the mishap, AJ appeared to laugh off the incident, while Mariella remained visibly worried about the next meal. The public commentary reflected a split opinion on the effectiveness of the camp's kitchen hierarchy.

Wider Camp Tensions and Upcoming Trials

Beyond the kitchen disputes, other campers faced their own challenges. Comedian Jack Skipper was upset when Mariella questioned him about his anxiety and friendships earlier in the episode. Jack later participated in the Brutal Balance Bushtucker Trial, where he successfully secured all twelve stars. Ricky Wilson also provided support to Joanna Page, promising to always stand up for her. These events demonstrate the multifaceted nature of the camp experience, where emotional support, physical endurance, and social hierarchy intersect daily.