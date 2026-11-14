I'm A Celebrity 2025 Skydiving and Truck Trials Begin With Ant and Dec on Set

Filming for I'm A Celebrity 2025 has started with celebrity trials including Wayne Rooney skydiving and Ricky Wilson scaling a moving container as hosts Ant and Dec oversee proceedings.

Producers of the television series I'm A Celebrity have commenced filming for the upcoming season ahead of the scheduled Monday launch. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly oversaw the arrival of this year's celebrities at an airfield location, where participants faced immediate physical challenges upon touching down. The production team moved quickly to subject the star-studded lineup to rigorous tests designed to evaluate their resilience and adaptability under pressure. New images captured on Saturday reveal the intensity of these initial trials, which divided the participants based on their physical aptitudes and fear factors.

Skydiving and Container Trials Divide Celebrities

Wayne Rooney successfully completed a skydive from a plane, conquering his previously stated fear of heights to land on a white sandy beach. The former England footballer, aged 41, displayed a broad smile upon landing, describing the experience as the biggest exposure he has ever endured on television. He had previously missed three scheduled jumps due to anxiety but expressed hope that viewers would recognize his genuine personality and enjoyment of pranks. In stark contrast, a separate group of celebrities remained grounded and faced a high-octane obstacle course involving a moving vehicle.

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Joanna Page and Ricky Wilson Face Moving Obstacles

Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs, Joanna Page from Gavin and Stacey, influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney were tasked with scaling a shipping container. The container was loaded onto a truck that moved at speed down the runway of an airfield while the participants completed an external obstacle course. Joanna Page, known for playing Stacey Shipman, appeared visibly panicked as she clung to the side of the moving container during the trial. The group had swapped their stylish attire for beige sneakers and colored t-shirts before the challenge began.

Ade Adepitan Makes Historic Participation Possible

Ade Adepitan arrived in an electric wheelchair designed for rough terrain, marking a significant milestone as the first wheelchair user in the show's twenty-four-year history. Executive producers spent nine months transforming the camp to ensure full accessibility, installing rest areas, wheelchair bays, and crutch holders. Adepitan, aged 53, visited the jungle location in Australia earlier in the year to advise on necessary adaptations, ensuring he could participate fully from the first episode. Sources indicate that viewers will be impressed by his performance as he overcomes initial doubts regarding his ability to join the trials.

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Filming Schedule and Camp Preparations

Ant McPartlin was seen frantically vaping via helicopter upon arrival, while Declan Donnelly appeared amused by the unfolding events on the apron. The production team worked to balance the intense physical demands of the trials with the logistical needs of the diverse cast. Wayne Rooney joined AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, and Chloe Burrows, who arrived in beach buggies to greet the other participants. The group interacted under the watch of four hovering helicopters before the trials commenced in earnest.

I'm A Celebrity Launch Details for Viewers

The series is scheduled to return to screens on Monday, November 16, at 21:00. Hosts Ant and Dec will guide the audience through the jungle experience as the celebrities continue their quest for the Bush Chemist. The initial filming on Saturday set the tone for a season focused on both extreme physical challenges and significant inclusivity milestones. Viewers can expect to see how the new camp infrastructure supports participants like Ade Adepitan while testing the limits of stars like Wayne Rooney and Ricky Wilson.