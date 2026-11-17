Chloe Burrows faces a brutal eating trial with bull testicles while AJ Odudu is eliminated before reaching camp. Wayne Rooney and other celebrities compete in the ITV launch.

Chloe Burrows began her journey in the Australian jungle during the launch episode of I'm A Celebrity on ITV with a gruesome eating challenge that left viewers stunned. The Love Island star was selected by viewers to face a revolting meal consisting of bull testicles, bull lung, and fermented salt known as Nad Thai. As Burrows attempted to consume the dish, she displayed visible signs of distress and retching. Her campmate and friend Wayne Rooney offered words of encouragement, advising her to take her time during the difficult task.

Eating Challenge Details And Reactions

The eating trial was a central feature of the new series launch, with the public voting for Burrows and Rooney to undertake the gruelling task. Burrows was presented with the raw ingredients and forced to eat the dish in front of the camera. While she decided to proceed with the consumption, her physical reaction was immediate and intense. Rooney remained supportive throughout the ordeal, attempting to bolster her morale as she struggled with the texture and taste of the ingredients.

Also read AJ Odudu Elimination Twist Predicted for I'm A Celebrity 2026 Launch

AJ Odudu Eliminated Before Camp Arrival

The launch show delivered an unexpected twist as presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated before she could even set foot inside the main camp. She faced a head-to-head elimination trial against actress Claire Sweeney following a loss in a high-stakes truck challenge. The elimination took place on the beach, with neither woman given time to change into their camp attire. They sat on thrones with their heads locked in clear helmets filled with jungle critters while answering a general knowledge quiz. Sweeney emerged victorious, allowing Odudu to depart immediately.

Fan Speculation On Latecomer Return

Viewers on social media platform X have expressed strong belief that the elimination was a manufactured twist designed to introduce a late arrival. Many fans argued that Odudu will return to the camp alongside comedian Leigh Francis, who is known for his character Keith Lemon. Speculation suggests that the eliminated contestant is actually a placeholder for a new arrival. Fans posted comments suggesting that whoever is sent home will reappear with Francis, viewing the early exit as part of a larger narrative setup.

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Celebrity Groups And Initial Challenges

The celebrities were divided into two distinct groups for the opening challenges, setting the stage for the series dynamics. One group included Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney. They met at a remote airfield and participated in a truck challenge that required scaling a shipping container on a moving vehicle. The second group featured Wayne Rooney, Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. They skydived from a helicopter to arrive at the Gold Coast beach.

The Prawn Star Martini Trial

The second group faced a drinking trial involving a fermented prawn and blended fish-eye ball mixture called a Prawn Star Martini. The celebrities were invited to a luxury hotel where they had to suck the pink liquid through a straw and spit it back into a bucket. Burrows and Rooney struggled with the concoction, though Rooney managed to handle the situation with more composure. The trial determined that Odudu finished last, leading directly to her elimination match against Sweeney and her subsequent departure from the competition.