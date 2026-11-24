New I'm A Celebrity rules grant Mariella Frostrup a mandatory break from Bushtucker Trials after consecutive nominations. Details on her failed challenge and camp controversy.

Strict competition regulations governing the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! format will prevent broadcaster Mariella Frostrup from participating in a Bushtucker Trial immediately following Tuesday's episode. The new protocol mandates a mandatory one-day cooling-off period for any celebrity contestant who has been voted for challenges on two consecutive broadcast nights. This rule, officially confirmed by show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, ensures that campmates cannot be targeted for trials on back-to-back days.

The protection comes into effect just as Frostrup, aged sixty-four, faces a demanding challenge titled the Savage Sewer. Scheduled to air on Tuesday, the trial involves the journalist being pelted with raw chicken and subjected to bites from green ants. The mandatory break ensures that if viewers vote to nominate her again for the next night's segment, she will automatically skip that nomination and remain safe from the trial until the cycle resets.

Also read I'm A Celeb Controversy: Mariella Frostrup, AJ Odudu, and ITV Response

Confirmation Of Consecutive Trial Safety Rules

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly explicitly outlined the mechanics of this safety regulation during their Monday evening spin-off program, I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked. Speaking to co-hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, the presenting duo clarified that the structure of the voting system now includes a specific exemption for previously targeted celebrities. They noted that because Frostrup has been nominated for trials on two successive days, she is legally barred from being selected for a trial on the following evening.

The hosts acknowledged the psychological difficulty this creates for the contestants, stating that being voted for trials twice in a row can scramble a participant's brain. By enforcing a mandatory gap between nominations, the production team aims to provide contestants with a brief respite to recover both physically and mentally before facing the pressures of the jungle trials again. This structural change is designed to manage the intensity of the competition while maintaining viewer engagement through the voting process.

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Frostrup's Failure In The Snake Escape Challenge

The urgency of the current nomination cycle stems from a high-profile failure by Frostrup in Monday's episode during a trial known as All Or Nothing. In this task, the broadcaster was confined inside a giant industrial air vent. The objective required her to locate invisible ink codes hidden inside the vent, using a UV torch to reveal four-digit combinations for multiple padlocks. Once all locks were removed, she had to unclip a chain and press a stop button to win twelve stars for her camp.

Frostrup managed to unlock the final padlock with only thirty seconds remaining on the clock. However, she failed to unclip the chain and open the vent in time. The failure resulted in zero stars for the camp, leaving the residents to subsist on a meager diet of rice and beans. A visibly upset Frostrup told the hosts she was gutted and could barely speak as she left the trial area in tears, marking a low point in her camp experience so far.

Camp Tensions And Controversy With AJ Odudu

Compounding the stress of the failed trial is an ongoing dispute between Frostrup and fellow contestant AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight. The tension escalated following arguments over cooking responsibilities, during which Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive and dramatic. Odudu broke down in tears, explaining that being labeled aggressive is a triggering word, particularly for Black women who are often stereotyped as such when simply expressing themselves. Campmate Leomie Anderson supported Odudu, arguing that the terminology used by Frostrup was inappropriate and harmful.

Following the dispute, new camp leader Joanna Page and deputy Leigh Francis reassigned chores. They swapped Frostrup and Odudu with Claire and Chloe Burrows, moving the two women out of the kitchen to other duties. Frostrup objected to her new assignment of water duties, claiming she could not carry the water herself. Page insisted that the task was manageable, noting that other campmates had completed it alone. This friction has drawn scrutiny from producers, with insiders confirming that ITV bosses have addressed the offensive terminology used by Frostrup with her directly.

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Upcoming Savage Sewer Trial Details

Despite the controversies and the rule that blocks her from a second immediate nomination, Frostrup is still scheduled to complete the Savage Sewer trial on Tuesday. She will join other contestants including Sharky, Ricky Wilson, and Chloe Burrows for this specific challenge. The task requires her to kneel in uncooked meat while weaving a star around a pipe, a process that exposes her to the green ants mentioned earlier. She has already complained about the intensity of the bites during filming.

The outcome of this trial remains uncertain following her previous failure. Success in the Savage Sewer could potentially help the camp recover some lost momentum and points, while another failure would deepen the existing tensions within the group. The mandatory break rule provides a structural buffer for the voting system, ensuring that the focus can shift to other campmates in the subsequent day's nominations, allowing the show to progress without over-targeting a single individual in a short window.